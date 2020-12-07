How much cheese is too much cheese? If your answer to that is a negative then you will have to rethink with the Guinness Record for the 'Most Varieties of Cheese on Pizza'. A French chef working with Déliss Pizza in Lyon, France made a pizza with over 250 cheese varieties. Yes, were you even aware of so many varieties of cheese in the first place? The record became official last week when Guinness World Records confirmed the title on Benoît Bruel who made it. If you are too much into health consciousness and avoid cheese, then this piece is definitely not for your plate. Did You Know the US Eat 350 Slices of Pizza Every Second? Here Are Some Cool Facts About Pizza to Flaunt on Instagram.

French chef Benoît Bruel cooked a 12-inch pizza and topped it with 254 kinds of cheese, mind you, all distinctly different. The pizza was made earlier this year and French food and travel blogger FlorianOnAir had posted a video of its making. In this video, Bruel agrees that he aimed to break the previous record for the title. The old record was held by an Australian who made a pizza with 154 kinds. Bruel ensured, he topped it with not little but a 100 more! He believed that France is known for its love for cheese and it is only right that the record belongs here. Remember when France said eating cheese is its patriotic duty a few months back?

Check The Video of Pizza With 254 Cheese Toppings:

Here's a Picture of The Same:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Déliss Pizza (@delisspizza)

Looks drool-worthy! But getting it on the menu is a little difficult. Naturally, a pizza that uses so much cheese is bound to come at a hefty price. It costs nearly a $1000. As per the official record, "Benoît took this as a patriotic challenge as one of the things France is most famous for is its cheeses." And well, he has made it! But this is clearly not for the ones with health consciousness.

