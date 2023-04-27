With its emphasis on the environment, veganism has become increasingly popular and is no longer seen as a minority diet. The top-rated vegan recipes from around the world were recently revealed by Taste Atlas. About seven Indian cuisine were included in the Top 50. On the list of the Best Traditional Vegan Dishes in the World, the well-known Maharashtrian dish Misal Pav beat out all other Indian dishes to claim the top spot. Vada Pav in World’s Best Sandwich List, Mumbai’s Popular Street Food Recognised as 13th Best Sandwich in The World; Check TasteAtlas’ List of Top 50 Best-Rated Sandwiches.

Misal Pav Bags Title of Best Traditional Vegan Dish

All about the 100 best-rated vegan dishes in the world: https://t.co/PXKAHn85n4 pic.twitter.com/GD1Wp6Twst — TasteAtlas (@TasteAtlas) April 23, 2023

