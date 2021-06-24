Washington, June 24: Subway, the global fast-food chain, is under scanner after a recent lab test report found out that there was "no amplifiable tuna DNA" in the samples of its widely popular Tuna sandwiches and wraps. After a case was filed against the food-chain alleging that its tuna isn't real, a New York Times reporter launched a probe in the matter by sending 60 inches worth of Subway tuna for testing to a lab. A report by NYT carrying the findings of the test has revealed that “No amplifiable tuna DNA was present in the sample and so we obtained no amplification products from the DNA,” and hence the species could not be identified. Subway Bread is NOT a Bread! Irish Court Rules Out Sandwich Rolls As Too Sugary to Be Exempted From VAT.

In order to find out that the Tuna offered by Subway is featured among one of the five varieties of the fish's species, the lab reportedly ran a PCR test on the sample.According to the report, the lab that tested the Subway tuna concluded " it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification. " This is because once the fish is cooked its characteristic properties are gone which it difficult to identify the species. "Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna," said the lab report. Stray Dog Nicknamed ‘Subway Sally’ Visits Sandwich Store in US Every Night for a Year to Have Dinner (Watch Viral Video).

This comes after a class-action suit was filed against Subway in the US District Court for the Northern District of California in January this year alleging that food-chain's tuna is not real but "a mixture of various concoctions that do not constitute tuna." Subway had earlier refuted the allegation saying that it "delivers 100% cooked tuna to its restaurants." Tuna sandwiches and wraps are one of the most sought after dish on Subway's menu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 24, 2021 01:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).