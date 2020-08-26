The ten-day harvest festival of Kerala, Onam is a significant observation for the Malayalis. The festival also celebrates the popular legend of King Mahabali, who is believed to visit his devotees during this time. Onam 2020 has begun from August 22. With pookalams, payasam, sadhya, and kaikotti kali, Onam is a time for merriment and of course, like other festivals, it is also about loads of foods. There has to be a grand sadhya on Onam 2020, traditionally comprised of 26 or more vegetarian dishes and is served on a banana leaf. So, if you are in the Onam 2020 spirit, or only want to eat the scrumptious dishes, here we bring you some delicious food items. From rasam to Pachadi, these finger-licking recipes are a must-have to ring in the festive spirit at home. We have also got you the recipe videos so that you can note down the step by step procedures to make a perfect and delicious dish. From Authentic Pachadi to Mouth-Watering Payasam, Here's the List of Special Foods Made on Thiruvonam and Easy Cooking Tutorial Videos.

Kerala Style Rasam

With its thin consistency and lots of pepper and tomatoes, Rasam is a hit among South Indian meal. Made using freshly ground spice mix, toor dal, rasam can be eaten as a soup or with rice and it is super easy to make.

Kalan Kerala Curry Recipe

Kalam curry is a traditional dish prepared using buttermilk, mustard seeds and raw bananas, along with a host of other subtle spices.

Upperi

Banana chips are one of the things that everyone loves. A good handful is served at the very beginning of the traditional meal. Its crispy texture, will make you want to eat more and more, until you are full.

Pachadi

Vellarikka pachadi is a simple but very delicious Kerala style raita made with coconut, mustard seeds and curd. It goes extremely well as a side dish with sambar-rice or parippu-rice.

Chena Mezhukkupuratty

Chena Mezhukkupuratty is a rich and healthy stir fry made for yam. The spices added into this makes it a lovely dish. Onions and garlic are ground and mixed with simple Indian spices to bring in the rich texture flavour to the whole dish.

These are a few of the delicious Onam dishes. Now that you know the recipes, let the feast begin. A very Happy Onam 2020, to you all!

