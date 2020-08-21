Happy Onam! The celebration of Onam aka Thiruvonam is incomplete without the elaborate feast of Onam Sadhya. It is a huge spread that Malayalis prepare to celebrate Onam and feast. The annual harvest festival of Kerala, Onam puts everyone's spirit of festivities super high. From religious rituals to marvellous decorations, Kerala primarily celebrates this beautiful festival. On this day it is a ritual to prepare the traditional Onam Sadhya. The preparations of the celebrations begin ten days before the festival of Onam in Kerala. The whole house is decorated with flowers. An idol of Lord Vishnu is placed in every house on a ninth day and are worshipped.

The sadhya traditionally comprises of 26 or more vegetarian dishes, and is served on a banana leaf. The entire gathering includes upperi and sharkara varatti followed by all the other dishes, rice and ending with payasam as dessert. Food is served in Kadali leaves. Apart from this, 'Pachadi-Pachadi Kallam, Ollam, Dawa, Ghee, Sambar' are also made. Papad and banana chips are prepared on this day too. It is said that eighteen types of milk dishes are made in Kerala. Many types of pulses like moong and gram flour are also used in these dishes. From Payasam to Avial, Here’s How You Can Make Delicious Onam Dishes At Home!

List of Special Foods Made For Onam Sadhya

Kaaya varuthatha (Kerala style banana chips)

Sarkara upperi (Banana chips with jaggery)

Chena varuthatha (Yam chips),

Pickles (mango and lime)

puli inji (tamarind & ginger chutney)

Kichadi

Pachadi ( Mix of Pineapple in yoghurt)

Olan ( ash gourd with black beans in a coconut milk gravy)

Vegetables (stir fried)

Theeyal (mixed veg)

Avial (mixture of 13 vegetables)

Erissery in coconut gravy

Puliserry

Kootu (black chickpeas curry)

Sambar

Rasam

Spiced buttermilk

Bananas

Papad

Rice

Let's celebrate Onam 2020 with the recipe of top five traditional delicious Sadhya item list that Malayalis prepare to celebrate the harvest.

Sambar

Everyone's favourite spicy veggies mixed with dal is called Sambar. The Onam food table is incomplete without sambar. Vegetables like beans, potatoes, yam and drumsticks are added to this spicy mix. The Malayalis preparation for Sambar is a little different from the regular South Indian style. Check out recipe tutorial:

Kaalan

Another very special Onam recipe is Kaalan. It is made with thick, creamy yoghurt. It is a delicious fusion of coconut and various vegetables. Check easy recipe tutorial:

Pachadi

Onam celebration is incomplete without Pachadi. This delicious food item can be made in various ways. Bottle gourd or yellow cucumbers or even pumpkin are used to make this dish with a tempering aka tadka of mustard seeds, cumin, red chillies and curry leaves. Check out the video tutorial:

Olan

Made of pumpkin and pulses with coconut milk as its base. It may not be very spicy, but it tastes amazing. This is the reason, Olan is meant to be had in combination with other dishes. Watch the tutorial video:

Payasam

Very much like kheer, payasam is a dessert made using milk, dry fruits and rice and usually served at the end of every meal. If you have a sweet tooth it is perfect for you. Watch recipe tutorial video:

Enjoy your Onam Sadhya! This year due to coronavirus pandemic, you might not be able to step out of your house so you might want to prepare food t home. Enjoy Onam Sadhya while sitting on the floor on a Banana leaf to celebrate the festival.

