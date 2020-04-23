Pineapple Beer Recipe: Step-by-Step Method of Preparing Homemade Alcohol During Lockdown (Watch Video)

Pineapple beer (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Most people in the world are facing a lockdown situation because of the Coronavirus spread. With more than a month now, of the liquor stores and shops being closed, people are missing alcohol. So search trends for making alcohol at home were seen peaking in the last few days. A lot of people in South Africa are looking for pineapple beer recipe and pineapple cider beer. Search terms include, "homemade pineapple beer," "how to make pineapple beer", "pineapple beer alcohol", "pineapple beer recipe," so to help you on that we have got you the recipe of the same. Given below is a step by step method of how you can brew alcoholic beer using pineapples at home. But note that you have to make it very carefully or a wrong brew can make one ill. How to Make Alcohol at Home? Easy Step-by-Step Method to Brew Ethanol or Ethyl Alcohol Using 3 Ingredients at Home (Watch Video).

Pineapple beer is very common in South Africa and after the COVID 19 lockdown shut down the sale of alcohol in the country, everyone's headed to google to find out how they can make it at home. This is an easy way of brewing some beer at home, if you have the availability of pineapples. Check out the recipe below along with the video tutorial so you can start making your beer during the quarantine. Forget Dalgona Coffee, 4 Easy Coffee-Based Recipes From Iced Caramel to Mousse, You Can Cook in Quarantine With Limited Ingredients (Watch Videos).

Ingredients

2-3 Pineapples (depending on the size)

Sugar

Yeast

Water

Method

Cut the pineapple head and chop the fruit in pieces

Put it in a big container for fermenting.

Add water into the container. About 1.5 litre of water per pineapple.

Add 3 cups of sugar and 1 tbsp of yeast.

Cover your container either with a muslin cloth or a tight lid and place it somewhere out of sight for 3 to 5 days.

When it’s done fermenting, strain off the skins and pieces. You now have a refreshing alcoholic pineapple drink!

Add water or ice if needed.

Watch Video Recipe of Pineapple Beer:

There are different ways of brewing, some people prefer blending the pineapple pieces before keeping it for fermentation. Preferably you can add brown sugar. You will find a lot of methods of making the pineapple alcoholic brew online. So depending on the availability, you can brew it. The weekend is approaching, so how about making some?