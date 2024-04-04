Eid al-Fitr is a significant holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide. It marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslim holy month of fasting. The festival is celebrated during the first three days of Shawwāl, the 10th month of the Islamic calendar. Eid al-Fitr, celebrated by Muslims, follows the month-long fasting of Ramadan and is known as 'The Sugar Feast' due to the emphasis on sweet treats. It is believed that the tradition of making sweet meals started in Medina, Saudi Arabia, where early Muslims used ingredients such as dates and honey for their festivities. Indeed, enjoying traditional food has always been an integral part of cultural celebrations and festivals worldwide. With the Eid festival just around the corner, it's the perfect time to cheer up your Eid celebration; here are some delectable traditional Eid dishes you can prepare this Eid ul-Fitr 2024. Eid 2024 Date in India: When Is Eid Ul Fitr? When Is Chand Raat or Shawwal 1445 Moon Sighting? All Details Here.

1. Sheer Khurma

Sheer Khurma is a sweet vermicelli dessert popular during Eid in India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. It's made using vermicelli, milk, sugar, dates, and sometimes pistachios, almonds, and raisins.

The dessert is prepared by stir-frying the vermicelli, ghee, sugar, and aromatic spices such as cardamom. It can be served hot or cold, depending on personal preference.

Sheer Khurma (Photo Credits: Flickr)

2. Beef Rendang

Beef Rendang is a classic spicy main course popular during Eid celebrations in Malaysia. It's a flavorful Malaysian dry curry made with beef cooked with a spice paste and coconut milk until it's fork-tender. The meat is then fried with the remaining braising liquid until it caramelises around it, giving it an incredibly rich flavour.

Beef Rendang (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

For Eid 2024, you can try other beef and lentil dishes. You could try Kakori Kabab, Galauti Kebab, Hariyali Kebab, or Beef Koftas. These dishes are pretty popular in Asia and will satisfy your taste buds.

3. Biryani

Biryani is a beloved dish popular in South Asia, particularly during Eid. It's a mixed rice dish with meat or vegetables and various spices. The dish is popular among the South Asian diaspora and is often associated with the region's Muslim community.

Biryani (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Apart from 'Biryani' during Eid, Pakistani families prepare delicious meals, including Chicken Karahi, Chicken Roast, and continental recipes. But having spicey 'Biryani' in your Eid feast for Eid ul-Fitr 2024 is a must! Pakistani Mehndi Designs for Eid: These Beautiful Henna Patterns Will Add to Eid al-Fitr Celebrations.

4. Baklava

Beloved 'Baklava' is a popular dessert commonly served during festivals, especially in the Middle East, Turkey, and Central Asia. It holds a special significance during Eid al-Fitr, traditionally served after a month-long fast during Ramadan.

This sweet delicacy is known as 'Bayram baklavası' in Turkey and is often filled with Turkish coffee, adding an extra layer of flavour to its already delicious taste.

Baklava (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Sholeh Zard

If you're looking for a delicious recipe to try this Eid ul-Fitr 2024, you might want to consider ' Sholeh Zard, ' a tasty Persian dish. It is a sweet rice pudding made using saffron, cardamom, and rosewater from Persia. The dish has a delicate flavour and is highly aromatic. It's a popular dessert served during Eid and religious ceremonies, and it's typically made using saffron, sugar, rosewater, butter, cinnamon, and cardamom.

Sholeh Zard gets its name from its pudding-like texture and yellow colour. This recipe can be a great addition to your Eid 'Dawats' and help you create happy moments with your loved ones. Give it a try and enjoy the flavours of Persian cuisine!

Sholeh Zard (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Traditional festivals bring communities together. Traditional cuisine represents heritage and conveys deep meanings. Sharing a meal during festivals strengthens relationships. If the moon is sighted on April 9, Eid ul-Fitr 2024 in India will be celebrated on April 10 (Wednesday). These are some of the traditional Eid-ul-Fitr recipes that will tantalise your taste buds and make your celebrations extra special.

