Passover or Pesach is one of the most important festivals in Judaism commemorating the liberation or freedom of Hebrews from Egypt by God and that the Hebrews were spared while the 10th plague of Egypt took place. Passover will be celebrated from April 16 to April 23 this year. Passover 2022 - Know Pesach Dates, Calendar, History, Significance and Traditions to Celebrate the Jewish Holiday.

Passover is a joyous occasion and is celebrated by hosting a festive meal called the Seder in which a seder plate is kept with items of significance are kept. Foods like Maror, which is a bitter herbs dish to signify the days of the captivity of the Hebrew people, Charoset is a sweet paste made out of fruits and nuts symbolising the material used to build the pyramids, Zeroah is a shank bone used to represent the sacrifice itself and Beitzah which is a hard-boiled egg used to represent rebirth and Karpas which is a leafy vegetable used to symbolizes new hope. The Seder meal can consist of many different types of meals, take a look at some of the delicious recipes that you can prepare for Pesach Seder.

5 Delicious Recipes For Passover Seder 2022

1. Potato Kugel:

Potato Kugel is a very simple yet extremely flavourful potato dish, a deep-fried crust with softer inside and works as a very delicious side dish.

2. Roast Lamb:

The main course of the meal can be a combination of two or more things, Roast lamb is tender inside with a fine layer of crisp outside the lamb that has been marinated in garlic and herbs to give it a flavour pack punch.

3. Honey Glazed Carrots:

Vegetables marinated in butter and honey make for the perfect side companion for the main protein be it chicken or lamb. Carrots glazed in honey and roasted on a stovetop give a great sweet and savoury flavour.

4. Matzo Ball:

Matzo Ball is basically a soup dumpling dish made with matzo crackers and beaten egg and whisking fat and egg together to create a coating. It is a flavourful dish with fluffy light matzo balls.

5. Knafeh:

Knafeh is a traditional middle eastern dessert made with spun pastry and weaves dipped in a sugary syrup and topped with cheese and topped with chopped dry fruits. It adds a great traditional touch to the Seder.

Seder is not just a meal with the family together, it signifies the first meal after attending Freedom, and in celebration of freedom. It holds the promise of a better future and new hope by reading the Hannagdah and offering prayers to the almighty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2022 01:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).