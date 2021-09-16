Having an optimistic approach to life is extremely important. The optimistic belief that you can do anything if you put your mind to it gives you the power to rise in the face of adversities. That attitude is part of why Joe Brown, founder and CEO of DearDoc, considers himself an optimist right alongside other titles like “entrepreneur.”

“I like to look on the bright side,” he said. “I believe that you can accomplish a lot by thinking about what’s going well while also constantly considering what you can improve in every area of your life.”

That optimism is what encourages and inspires his team at DearDoc, which offers cloud-based software solutions to help reinvent the way new patients meet their doctor. The company offers a suite of solutions so that healthcare practitioners and patients can connect without limits – something that was vital during the COVID-19 pandemic as telemedicine became an emerging need.

“We offer healthcare-focused products for every step of the patient journey,” he said. “We know firsthand how challenging it can be to connect with doctors and get quality care, especially during a pandemic where not everyone is comfortable meeting face-to-face. We’re honored to be in a position to bridge that gap.”

As DearDoc continues to grow, Brown said he has found himself exploring new facets of business ownership and working constantly to grow his team and inspire his colleagues.

“That’s the part I love about leadership, is getting to pass on the mentorship I’ve had from others and the lessons I’ve learned,” he said. “It’s very exciting to not only get to make a difference in the healthcare industry, but to also make a difference in the lives of the folks I work with.”