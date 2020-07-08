The summer break is finally here for kids (although it has kind of felt like our kids have been on a pseudo-summer break since March). Just like the last 4 months of the school year, July and August are going to be very different for a lot of kids.

Many of the summer activities available to kids in years past (like summer camps) aren’t available this year. This means that parents will need options for keeping their kids busy and entertained for the next 2 months.

Luckily for parents, there are plenty of free online games that can occupy their kids in between arts and crafts sessions, trips to the park, and play-time in the backyard. Here are 4 online games that are sure to entertain and delight your kids when they are feeling bored and need something to do:

Sweet Candy Monster Race

Sweet Monster Candy Race is a fun cart racing game that features power-ups you can use to thwart the other racers. This game comes with a colourful cast of characters for your kids to choose from (my son is particularly fond of Zing).

There are 3 courses to race, but the best feature of this game is its course-builder mode. This mode allows your kids to put their creative minds to work to create a fun race track featuring ramps, zig-zags, round-a-bouts, and more. This feature alone will kid you kids entertained for a long time.

Bazooka Joe Fish

Bazooka Joe, from the famous comics that accompanied our favourite gum Bazooka Gum, needs your kid’s help for his fishing expedition. In Bazooka Joe Fish , you take control of the iconic Bazooka Joe in this Frogger-style game to catch fish and get as high a score as possible.

Before you can start fishing, however, you must first help Bazooka Joe collect his fishing gear. You must hop between tree logs and canoes in order to get your gear, catch some fish and then deposit the fish into your bucket.

Silly Blast

How far can you get your chicken to fly? That’s the challenge awaiting your kids in the hilariously fun Silly Blast game. After launching your chicken, you have to do your best to keep up its momentum.

The further your chicken can go the better. Are there are things in the game you can use to keep your chicken airborne, like balloon animals and trampolines. This is a great game for two or more kids because they can challenge each other to see who can get their chicken to travel the farthest.

Gummy Treasure Explorers

Gummy Treasure Explorers is a fun treasure hunting game. Your kids get to harness their inner Indiana Jones as they plunder caves to and complete challenges in order to reveal the treasure hidden within.

Your kids will have to use their wits to solve puzzles inside hidden chambers, and if they want to take a crack at the high scores, they will have to collect as many gold coins as possible along the way.

These 4 games are a great place to start for parents who need to fill an hour or 2 of their kid’s day. These are all fun, challenging, and encourages your kids to use their creativity or problem-solving skills. Happy gaming!