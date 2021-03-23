The world of social media and the internet has created a unique universe in which any company can find itself at the forefront of its industry simply by knowing how and when to strike. Five Balance USA is a startup company that has developed a unique self-improvement application available for free on the Google Play store. The app intends to serve people dealing with depression, by rewarding them with free FBN cryptocurrency upon achieving their personal customized goals in 5F categories - Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith.

Depression and mental health problems are no longer trivial issues and are very prevalent in people of all ages worldwide. According to the World Health Organization, depression is a leading cause of disability and has life-altering effects. Severe depression can result in suicide, a leading cause of death in teenagers and people in their twenties.

Depression is caused by a complicated interaction of social, psychological, and biological factors. Still, the condition is manageable by personal efforts, proper guidance, and using prevention techniques. These methods can lead to self-improvement, and everyone dealing with this situation can live a dignified life. FivebalanceUSA's mission is to support all these people who desire to have a prosperous and productive life. Fivebalance is believed to be the first Crypto currency project to address these real world problems.

FivebalanceUSA is on track to meet and exceed their Q1 goals for 2021. With a couple of slight modifications for the better.

All goals set for Q1 as listed on the roadmap on the Company website have been met as of writing, and with a couple of weeks left in Q1, and only the masternodes goal left on the roadmap, the green light has been given to start on the goals for Q2.

NFT'S are now available in the Fivebalance marketplace. The marketplace is currently under major development, but some items including original Graffiti art NFT's from an original N.Y.C Black book are now available for sale.

For details about the project, the leadership, the company's whitepaper, and upcoming updates, they are available on Coinmarketcap or they can be also followed on their Social Media handles. While opportunity does not equal execution and many companies lack the ability to capitalize on this era of golden opportunity. This is where Fivebalance has managed to make his mark.

While these are all potential applications, only time will be able to tell us what to expect of the future of self-improvement applications. And whatever that future may hold, expect to see Fivebalance at the forefront of it.