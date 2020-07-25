Ayurveda has shown us how many foods have properties to treat various ailments and enhance human health. One such food item is amla, which is a neon-green colour miracle food. Amla is taken in the form of juice, pickle or simply eaten raw. However, the best way to eat it is in the form of murabba. Amla murabba is a sweet and spicy relish which can be preserved for a longer period of time. Let's take a look at the health benefits of amla murabba and also check out its recipe. Home Remedy of the Week: How to Prevent Hair Fall in Monsoon with Amla (Indian Gooseberry)

Amla, also known as Indian gooseberry, is a nutrient-dense fruit. It can boost immunity, make the skin glow and also smoothen digestion. Amla consists of micronutrients like vitamin C, vitamin A, calcium, magnesium, iron to name a few. The presence of the polyphenol compound and antioxidants in amla enhance its nutritional property. Health Benefits of Indian Gooseberries: Here's Why You Should Add Amla to Your Daily Life.

Health Benefits of Amla Murabba

1. Strong Immune System - As amla is rich in vitamin C, it can strengthen the immune system by fighting free radicals that damage cells and cause oxidative stress. Other micronutrients like zinc, copper, chromium in amla also help boost immunity.

2. Smooth Digestion - Fibre-rich fruits like amla smoothen the digestive tract. Amla murabba can also provide relief from constipation if it is taken immediately after having a glass of milk.

3. Treats Acne - Amla is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C, which brings a glow to your skin and helps reduce wrinkles, acne and scars. Eating amla murabba over a span of time can increase the production of collagen tissue which improves skin health.

4. Reduces Arthritis - Eating amla murabba twice a day can help reduce joint inflammation and provide relief from knee pain. This is due to the presence of vitamin C in abundance in amla.

5. Treats Ulcer - People suffering from peptic ulcer should eat amla murabba as it has anti-ulcer property and is rich in fibre which helps treat an ulcer.

Amla Murabba Recipe

Amla murabba is indeed tempting and can refresh the taste buds along with providing health benefits to the body. Avoid eating it in excess. Always remember that having foods in moderation is the key to good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

