Anal Cancer Awareness Day 2020: Can Anal Cancer Be Prevented? From HPV Vaccines to Not Smoking, Here Are a Few Things That May Reduce the Risk

Every year on March 21, Anal Cancer Awareness Day is observed to spread awareness about the disease. Apart from being extremely rare, there is a lot of stigmas attached to the disease. It often goes undiagnosed because people connect it with embarrassment. Anal cancer is known to be fatal, and also isolating. Anal and colon cancer awareness is extremely imperative. However, can anal cancer be prevented? While it is a well-known fact that you cannot cure or completely prevent any type of cancers, however, you can still take measures on your part to reduce the risk. Let's discuss. World Cancer Day 2020: From Colorectal Cancer to Anal Fissure, 6 Reasons You See Blood on Your Toilet Paper.

Can Anal Cancer Be Prevented?

Just like any other type of cancer, anal cancer cannot be prevented completely. But why? The cause of anal cancer is not found. In most of the anal cancer cases, the reason behind the growth of cancer cells is unknown. This means it is almost impossible to completely prevent the disease as well. However, there are still a few things you can keep in mind that can help lower the risk of anal cancer. In most of the cases, it is seen that infection with HPV increases the risk of anal cancer and that is something that can be present in your body for long and may have gone unnoticed and undiagnosed for years. It may be asymptomatic and therefore there is an absence of any visible warts. Here are a few things you must keep in mind to reduce your risk of contracting anal cancer.

HPV Vaccines

Vaccines are probably the first and the best option one must resort to. There are vaccines available to provide protection against certain HPV infections. These vaccines can protect you against infection with HPV subtypes 16 and 18. However, you must remember that these are vaccines and can be only useful if you use it before you contract the infection. They can, however, help prevent HPV infection.

Condoms

You must always use condoms regardless. However, condom use can help protect you against transmission of HPV (and HIV), but cannot completely prevent HPV. Condoms also protect against AIDS and other sexually transmitted illnesses.

No Smoking

A few studies have linked smoking as one of the risk factors for anal cancer. It is important to quit smoking to reduce your risk and improve your overall health as well.

This Anal Cancer Awareness Day, let's make the disease lose its stigma and talk more about it. This year let's pledge to spread awareness about anal cancer and help the patients struggling in every possible way.

