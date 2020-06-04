Apocalyptic Bird Flu Virus From Chicken Farms May Have Potential to Erase Half of Global Population, Claims Scientist Dr Michael Gregor in His Book 'How to Survive a Pandemic'

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Public Domain Pictures)

As we struggle to fight coronavirus pandemic that has already claimed more than 388,060 lives so far across the world, scientists fear the world is yet to see another pandemic which has the potential to wipe out about half of the global population. Scientist and physician Dr Michael Gregor in his new book “How to Survive a Pandemic", warns that an apocalyptic virus emanating from overcrowded and unsanitary chicken farms has the potential to wipe out half of the humanity, according to a New York Times report.

In his book, Gregor says that as “long as there is poultry, there will be pandemics.". He further said that while the world is struggling with coronavirus, it only has a death rate of around half of one percent, which falls in the Category Two, to maximum Three. "The Big One, the typhoon to end all typhoons, will be 100 times worse when it comes, a Category Five producing a fatality rate of one in two. … Civilization as we know it would cease", he said in his book. Did Time Magazine Predict COVID-19? The 2009 Edition Cover Saying 'Why You'll Be Wearing Masks Again' Surfaces on Twitter.

As a solution to the problem, the scientist calls for a ban on mass production of chickens. He stresses that farmers should raise smaller flocks in less crowded spaces with outdoor access, better hygiene, and without the use of human antivirals. He further said that there is also a need to end unnatural production of egg and the practice of breeding.