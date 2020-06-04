Did Time Magazine Predict COVID-19? The 2009 Edition Cover Saying 'Why You'll Be Wearing Masks Again' Surfaces on Twitter

Time Magazine 2009 Edition (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, June 4: A Twitter user recently shared the cover photo of Time Magazine issue of 2009 edition which had "Why You'll Be Wearing Masks Again" as the cover edition. We are in 2020 now and the Time Magazine cover photo is unbelievable as the entire world is fighting with coronavirus this time. As we can see, the 2009 edition of the magazine has a face mask as the cover photo and journalist Bryan Walsh writes 'The world may have dodged a deadly flu pandemic this time. We Won't always be so lucky'.

It gives us goosebumps as we wonder that did Time Magazine predict another pandemic in the near future. Today, coronavirus has spread its wings across the world with a total of6,573,540 cases so far. According to Worldometer, 388,041 have already died due to the pandemic. Several nations have been under lockdown to avoid the spread of COVID-19 which has been increasing rapidly. It has become mandatory to wear face masks as a precautionary measure to keep ourself protected from the virus. From Storm, Flooding to Drowning! TIME Magazine's Creative Cover Series Show US President Donald Trump Being Submerged in Water in Oval Office.

Here's the cover photo:

Yes. I have corrected the typo and retweeted a clear copy. Attached. https://t.co/P746dsXQ0V pic.twitter.com/RPKZB28LCV — Sanjay Dutt (@thesanjaydutt) June 3, 2020

2009 edition of Time magazine was referring to the swine flu pandemic. It lasted for around 19 months, from January 2009 to August 2010. The H1N1 virus emerged was detected first in the United States and spread quickly across the United States and the world. This time as well, USA is one of the worst affected countries in the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Worldometer chart, the country tops the chart with a total of 1,901,783 cases and 109,142 deaths. The economy of the nation has also come to a grinding halt due to the lockdown imposed on account of the pandemic.