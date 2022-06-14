In this digital era that we live in where most people use laptops, desktops and smartphones for more than half of their day, consuming a healthy well-balanced diet becomes essential to tackle the various eye-related issues that come along with such a lifestyle. In order to have a healthy set of eyes you need to have eating habits that can improve eye problems while improving the vision as well. So, here's a quick checklist of foods that can help you in getting your eyes healthier. From Sunglasses To Exercises, 7 Tips To Protect Your Eyes From Harmful UV Rays in Summer.

1. Eggs

Eggs (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The vitamins and nutrients in eggs, including lutein and vitamin A are really healthy for eye function and improve eyesight in the long run. You can cook and consume eggs any way you like and even dare to try it raw.

2. Buddha’s Hand

Buddha’s Hand (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

One of the oddest-looking fruits, Buddha’s Hand contributes a lot to eye health. This fruit is rich in vitamin C and it helps in protecting the capillaries of the retina, thus it must be included in your diet to improve eyesight.

3. Carrots

Carrots (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Toss them in salads or shred them up and add to pancake batter; carrots are widely-known to be good for eye health in any form. Similar to egg yolks, carrots have vitamin A and also beta carotene which helps prevent eye infections and other serious eye condition

4. Almonds and Other Nuts

Almonds and Cashews (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vitamin E and omega fatty acids are important for good eye health and the best carriers of these nutrients are dry fruits like almonds. This is the sort of food you must substitute your snacks for. Just remember to keep an eye on serving size as some dry fruits are high in calories, so try to watch your intake.

5. Fish

Grilled Fish (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

If you enjoy non-vegetarian foods, choose seafood over the usual chicken and beef because it's considered as one of the richest sources of omega-3 fatty acids which contribute a lot to visual health. For those who are vegetarian, they can opt for fish oil supplements.