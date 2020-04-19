Bicycle Day 2020: From Longest Cycle to Health Benefits, Here Are 10 Interesting Facts About Cycling

Bicycle Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

Bicycle Day 2020 will be celebrated on April 19. Each year since 1943, this day is being celebrated on April 19. Going by the name, people perceive it as a day to celebrate cycling by going out for a ride on your cycle. Of course, that can be done, but that's not even a minute part of the celebration. The day is remembered for the first lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) trip. Bicycle Day commemorates a discovery that LSD can evoke significant shifts of consciousness even in low doses. On the occasion of Bicycle Day 2020, we will share 10 interesting facts about cycling that includes the longest cycle to various health benefits. World Health Day 2020: From Cycling to Office to Switching to Glass Bottles, 5 Ways You Can Reduce Your Carbon Footprint to Save The Environment and Your Health.

Bicycle Day is remembered as the day Swiss Scientist Albert Hofmann discovered the effects of the psychedelic substance Lysergic acid diethylamide, also known as LSD on April 19, 1943. Hofmann while doing his experiment on LSD accidentally absorbed a trace amount, it’s speculated that he licked his fingers after getting a bit of the drug on them. On April 19, 1943, Hofmann decided to use himself as a test subject in order to discover the true and full effects of LSD. He ingested what he estimated to be a normal dose of .25mg or 250 micrograms diluted it in water. Then he rode his way back home in the same way. As Hoffmann reached home, the doctor found no lethal signs and no physical abnormalities, aside from slightly dilated pupils. This was the beginning of Bicycle Day. Now let's celebrate Bicycle Day 2020 with some interesting facts about cycling.

Interesting Facts About Cycling

1. The longest tandem bicycle had a seating arrangement for more than 35 people, it was more than 20 meters long.

2. If the number of cyclists gets tripled, the rate of motorist-bicyclist accidents would be cut in half.

3. The first bicycles were created in France, but the modern design was born in England.

4. The fastest bicyclist is American rider, John Howard with a maximum record speed on a flat surface of 133.75 km/h.

5. The amount of energy used for walking can increase cycle speed by three times when applied on cycling.

6. It is 20 times cheaper to maintain a bicycle than a car.

7. Seven out of eight people in the Netherlands that are older than 15 have a bicycle.

8. Cycling can help reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease by strengthening up heart muscles, lowers resting pulse and reduces blood fat levels.

9. Regularly cycling helps in the development of muscle endurance.

10. Cycling also strengthens up lower body muscles like quadriceps, hamstring and glute muscles.

As the world is hit by coronavirus, it is safe to observe Bicycle Day 2020 by staying indoors. You can observe this day by knowing more about LSD and the famous ride of Albert Hoffman.