April 19, 2025, Special Days: April 19, 2025, is packed with unique and heartfelt celebrations. It is observed as Black Saturday, a solemn day for Christians following Good Friday. Husband Appreciation Day offers a chance to honour and celebrate spouses. In Uruguay, Landing of the 33 Patriots Day is commemorated, marking a key event in the country's independence. Pet lovers enjoy National Cat Lady Day and National Dog Parent Appreciation Day, while foodies celebrate National Garlic Day and Rice Ball Day. It’s also a fun day with National Poker Day, World Circus Day, and Bicycle Day, which marks the historic discovery of LSD’s psychedelic effects. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 19, 2025 (Saturday)

  1. Black Saturday

  2. Husband Appreciation Day

  3. Landing of the 33 Patriots Day

  4. National Cat Lady Day

  5. National Dog Parent Appreciation Day

  6. National Garlic Day

  7. National Poker Day

  8. Rice Ball Day

  9. World Circus Day

  10. Bicycle Day (psychedelic holiday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 19, 2025

  • Sunrise Time: 6:18 am on Saturday, 19 April 2025 (IST)

  • Sunset Time: 6:57 pm on Saturday, 19 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

  1. Mukesh Ambani

  2. Maye Musk

  3. Maria Sharapova

  4. Kate Hudson

  5. James Franco

  6. Jesse James

  7. Shannon Lee

  8. Ashley Judd

  9. Arshad Warsi

  10. Rivaldo

  11. Hayden Christensen

  12. Ali Wong

  13. Tim Curry

  14. Jason Gillespie

  15. Dickie Bird

  16. Mukesh Rishi

  17. Surekha Sikri (19 April 1945 – 16 July 2021)

  18. Anju Bobby George

  19. Laksh Lalwani

  20. Marko Arnautović

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 19

  1. Jim Corbett Death Anniversary: April 19, 1955 (Aged 79 Years)

