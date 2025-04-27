April 19, 2025, Special Days: April 19, 2025, is packed with unique and heartfelt celebrations. It is observed as Black Saturday, a solemn day for Christians following Good Friday. Husband Appreciation Day offers a chance to honour and celebrate spouses. In Uruguay, Landing of the 33 Patriots Day is commemorated, marking a key event in the country's independence. Pet lovers enjoy National Cat Lady Day and National Dog Parent Appreciation Day, while foodies celebrate National Garlic Day and Rice Ball Day. It’s also a fun day with National Poker Day, World Circus Day, and Bicycle Day, which marks the historic discovery of LSD’s psychedelic effects. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 19, 2025 (Saturday)

Black Saturday Husband Appreciation Day Landing of the 33 Patriots Day National Cat Lady Day National Dog Parent Appreciation Day National Garlic Day National Poker Day Rice Ball Day World Circus Day Bicycle Day (psychedelic holiday)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 19, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:18 am on Saturday, 19 April 2025 (IST)

6:18 am on Saturday, 19 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:57 pm on Saturday, 19 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 19 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Mukesh Ambani Maye Musk Maria Sharapova Kate Hudson James Franco Jesse James Shannon Lee Ashley Judd Arshad Warsi Rivaldo Hayden Christensen Ali Wong Tim Curry Jason Gillespie Dickie Bird Mukesh Rishi Surekha Sikri (19 April 1945 – 16 July 2021) Anju Bobby George Laksh Lalwani Marko Arnautović

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 19

Jim Corbett Death Anniversary: April 19, 1955 (Aged 79 Years)

April 18, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 12:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).