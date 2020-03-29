Old 90s' Kids Games to Play at Home with Family: From Ashta Chamma Game, Ludo to Bingo, Here's List of Best Indoor Games Topping Google Trends Amid Lockdown Time

Indoor games (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus lockdown has forced many of us to stay indoors. Staying in right now is the safest option to prevent the spread of COVID 19 flu. And with not much to do, people are searching for ways to spend their quarantine period at home. Some of you may be trying out new recipes, giving a chance to a new hobby, others are looking for indoor games that can be played. The searches for indoor games have spiked in the last few days. People are searching for "Astha Chamma game", "Bingo", "Ludo" "Family games" etc. And if you too are wondering how you can spend time home, then we give you some list of indoor games, which will bring back your childhood memories. The search for old 90s' game is rising. Quarantine Games: From Tic Tac Toe With Pets to Pillow Fights, Netizens Suggest Creative Ways to Spend Time at Home Amid Coronavirus (Watch Funny Videos).

Back in the day, when there were no smartphones and PCs, people played with most board games. Then came the video games. But it was a different feeling to beat your sibling at ludo or cheat a little to avoid the snake in 'Snakes and Ladder'. Remember when you carefully learnt the card games, so you could play well in family get-togethers? Quarantine has given a lot of people, some family time. And thus, its no surprise that the search for indoor games is spiking up on Google. Searches for board games like Ludo, Ashta Chamma and Bingo among other family games and dice games are on a rise. Bored at Home? 6 Inexpensive Hobbies You Can Take up During Quarantine (Watch Videos).

Check Google Trends on Search for Indoor Games:

If you too are wondering, what indoor games you can play with your family, here's a list.

Astha Chamma

Ludo

Bingo

Snakes and Ladder

UNO

Jenga

Card games like Rummy, 5 3 2, Solitaire

Chess

Carrom

Not every family may have a carrom board or snakes and ladder, but since we have moved to smartphone generation, almost every game has an online version. So you and your parents or your siblings can still play the games together on your phones.