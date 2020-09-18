While the cases of coronavirus still continue to rise across the world, a factory leak in China last year has begun the spread of another disease. Over thousands of people in Northern China have tested positive for Brucellosis bacterial infection. As per The Health Commission of Lanzhou, the capital city of Gansu province, confirmed that 3,245 people had contracted the disease brucellosis. The outbreak is traced back to a leak at a biopharmaceutical company last year. Also called as Malta Fever or Mediterranean Fever, the infectious disease is caused by drinking drinking unpasteurised milk or contact with livestock. But it can also be airborne which is the case in the recent outbreak. In this article, we tell you more about this disease, the causes, symptoms, transmission and prevention of the same. Hantavirus: News of Person Dying Due to Another Virus in China Leaves Netizens Scared; Here’s All You Need to Know About Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome.

What is Brucellosis?

Brucellosis is in infectious disease caused by bacteria in the genus Brucella. It is a zoonotic infection, meaning it mainly occurs in animals but can be transferred to humans. The other names for this disease are Mediterranean fever, Malta fever, undulant fever, Crimean fever, Bang's disease. How to Prevent Zoonotic Diseases Like Rabies, Nipah Virus Infection and Leptospirosis.

Causes and Transmission of Brucellosis

Brucellosis is found in wild animals like elk, bison and occasionally in domesticated animals like cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. It is caused by Brucella strains that can infect humans through cuts in the skin, through mucous membranes. It can also spread by inhalation and eating contaminated meat or other animal-derived foods. The bacteria survive inside human cells before they spread to different organs. Drinking unpasteurized milk, eating unpasteurized cheese, and close association with animals or meat processors can infect you with the disease.

In the recent outbreak, it is discovered that the Zhongmu Lanzhou biological pharmaceutical factory, which was making brucellosis vaccines for animals, accidentally let out an aerosolize version of the Brucella bacteria into the air last year. The bacteria spread in the area through air and people are now infected. Brucellosis rarely spreads from one human to another but it can spread through breastfeeding or sexual contact.

Symptoms of Brucellosis

Early symptoms of Brucellosis include fever, fatigue, sweating. The other symptoms include -- appetite loss, back pain, lethargy, headaches, pain in the joints and abdomen, weight loss. Some signs can go on for longer periods of time.

But the infection can have an adverse effect on all of your body parts like heart, liver and the central nervous system. The CDC lists arthritis, swelling of the heart, chronic fatigue, swelling of liver or spleen, depression and the swelling of testicle and scrotum area. The side effect can make some men infertile.

Prevention and Treatment

To reduce the risk of getting infected, avoid unpasteurized milk, cheese and ice cream. Avoid undercooked meat. Properly cooked meat destroys all harmful bacteria. Buy meat from trusted sources. People who handle animal tissues should wear gloves, aprons and googles. Vaccinate domestic animals regularly.

After a proper diagnosis of the disease, a doctor can prescribe antibiotics against the disease. Depending on the severity, recovery can take few weeks to months! CDC notes that death from brucellosis are rare, no more than 2% cases have died due to the disease.

