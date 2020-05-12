Can it be Safe to Visit Hair Salons or Call Stylists Home Once Lockdown Ends? Precautions You Need to Take During Your Next Beauty Parlour Appointment!

Representational Image for Haircut (Photo Credits: Pexels)

With the stay-at-home orders, many of us are overdue for our haircuts and waxing appointments. You must be googling: When can I revisit the salon? A lot of salons in cities such as Gurugram has started their services. But does that mean that you must visit your local hair salon? How do you ensure that you keep yourself and your stylist as safe as possible? Here's all you need to know before you revisit a beauty salon. Read till the end.

Why Are Salon Visits Risky?

Salons and spas have pretty much been considered non-essential services across the board, though. The novel coronavirus primarily spreads via respiratory. Therefore, visiting a salon can be dangerous for you and your stylist as it will be impossible to maintain sex-feet-distance during the procedure. Even if you wash your hands and wear a face mask, the amount of time you spend in close contact, can put both of you at risk of transmission. Will it Be Safe to See Friends and Family Once Lockdown is Lifted? Here's Why End-Of-Quarantine Meetings and Parties Could be A Bad Idea.

When Can You Get a Haircut Again?

Your next beauty appointment depends on the area you live in. If you are staying close to a contaminated zone, you might want to avoid visiting the salons. Let us accept the fact that we are going to live with the disease until there is a vaccine, so it totally depends on how much risk we are willing to take. When Will Nationwide Lockdown End And How, Asks Sonia Gandhi, Congress CMs Seek Financial Package to Mitigate COVID-19 Impact.

Can It Be Dangerous to Call Your Stylist Home?

Until the WHO or CDC deems safe to stop social distancing, it would be dangerous to get any outsider home. You will not be able to follow social distancing norms when you are getting a haircut or waxing. This can put you or whoever you live in your home or your building at risk.

Even if you and your stylist feel perfectly fine, remember that many COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic. Plus, when the stylist travels to your home, they expose themselves to a lot of germs in the process. Don’t Lockdown on Skincare! 10 Tips for Healthy and Glowing Skin While You’re Self-Quarantining.

How Can You Go About Your Parlour Appointment Safely When Situation Improves?

Salons will now take extra precautions to disinfect surfaces, have stylists and customers wear masks and space out workstations. But here are a few things you must do to keep yourself as safe as possible.

Wash your hands before and after the appointment.

Wear a high-quality face mask and sunglasses upon entering the salon

If you are calling your stylish home, isolate yourself in an area that you have cleaned and disinfected.

Try to keep your appointment as short as quick as possible. Avoid chit-chatting and getting into unnecessary discussions during the visit. You can do so later on the phone when you are back home.