Although stress is a mental health issue, it can have serious physical health effects as well. Research has shown that chronic stress can lead to cardiovascular disease and heart attacks, and also harm the digestive system. But did you know that it can also lead to diarrhoea? You must have experienced stomach pain and loose motions in stressful situations. But diarrhoea is a real side effect of stress. Here's everything you need to know about it.

How Does Stress Cause Diarrhoea?

Stress tenses up both your body and your intestine and all that intestinal cramping can result in int diarrhoea. Plus, when the enteric nervous system absorbs stress hormones, the speed at which food moves through the digestive tract gets affected, resulting in either constipation or diarrhoea.

How Long Does Stress-Related Diarrhoea Last?

You may experience Stress-induced diarrhoea during extreme events, but it will only last as long as the event. However, if the problem persists throughout a couple of days, it could be a sign of more serious gastrointestinal issues. Be sure to consult a doctor if the stress-induced diarrhoea stays with you for long.

How to Treat Stress-Induced Diarrhoea?

Learn stress management: The first step is to manage stress to reduce the effects of stress-induced stomach issues. So, engage in regular exercises such as walking, yoga, and swimming and be sure to get enough sleep every day.

Take probiotics: Eat probiotics to support the gut microbiome. Take a probiotic supplement to support a healthy amount of good bacteria in your gut to manage digestive issues.

When stressed, you can also experience further gut damage. So if you had preexisting gut issues, like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) or leaky gut, stress could just aggravate your digestive issues. However, you can avoid all the side effects of stress with proper stress management.

