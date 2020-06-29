The coronavirus spread has infected millions across the world. Medical experts are working round the clock to help patients fighting the disease. The research for COVID-19 vaccine is also on. Health organisations across the world are updating people with new information that they are coming across. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States has now expanded its list of possible coronavirus symptoms. As the US federal health agency adds congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhoea to the list of possible COVID-19 signs that already include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, the new loss of taste or smell and sore throat.

Ever since the coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China, researchers are constantly looking out for information about the virus, in order to determine effective treatments and prevention. Initially, COVID-19 was thought to be a respiratory illness, but as more information was discovered, it was found that the virus may affect almost all vital organs of the body. CDC has been continuously updating its website with new information. Fever, cough and shortness of breath were reported to be the most signs when the pandemic began. In April, the federal health agency cited six symptoms—chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and, the new loss of taste or smell.

Now echoing the observations of doctors treating patients during the pandemic, CDC cited three new symptoms—congestion or runny nose, nausea and diarrhoea as possible signs of COVID-19. Below find the list of COVID-19 symptoms as cited and updated by CDC.

COVID-19 Symptoms:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhoea

People infected with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Symptoms may appear in 2-14 days after exposure to the virus. It is to be noted here that health experts and researchers are still studying about the virus, and there is very minimal information so far available. The health agencies across the world will continue to update the public as they learn more about COVID-19.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 29, 2020 01:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).