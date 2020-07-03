People with diabetes have many food restrictions which makes them twice before picking up anything that is labelled 'healthy'. They are often left in a dilemma when it comes to picking up their protein supplements and powders. While the supplements may be great for non-diabetic people to build muscles, one must remember that they are often loaded with sugar and other added chemicals. This, in turn, may cause a spike in the sugar levels. Here's what you need to watch out for if you have diabetes.

Protein Supplements for Diabetics

If you are hitting the gym, you also need to pay attention to your protein requirements. You need protein to build and repair the muscle damage. However, if you have diabetes, you must think twice before investing in one. You only need to pick the ones which are sugar-free and designed for people with diabetes. Diabetes Treatment: Fish Oil Supplements Are Not Helpful for Type 2 Diabetics, Says Study.

Eat a Post-Workout Snack High in Complex Carbs and Proteins

For people with diabetes, the ideal post-workout snack is a mix of complex carbohydrates and proteins. There is a dip in sugar levels after a workout, and complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly can help to regulate blood sugar levels. On the other hand, protein supplements would help repair the damaged muscles. A multi-grain sandwich and some mashed sweet potatoes can be excellent complex carbohydrate options for people with diabetes.

Never Go Overboard with Protein

The recommended daily dietary intake of protein is 0.8 gm per kg body weight of a person. Therefore, every person has a different requirement of the nutrient depending on the weight. Be careful not to go overboard with the protein. In people with kidney problems along with diabetes, too much protein can worsen the condition. Consuming more than 200 to 300 gm of protein in a day can lead to deteriorating liver functions limiting your ability to convert excess nitrogen to urea. Vitamin C Can Help You Lower High Blood Pressure and Sugar Levels in Diabetics, Says Study.

Watch Out Your Daily Protein Intake

However, if there you have no underlying kidney problems, and you are sweating out in a gym to build muscles, you are allowed to consume 2gm of protein per kg of body weight. Experts often recommend a protein snack amounting to 15 to 30 gm of protein after a workout. Is Milk Safe for Diabetes? Find Out if Dairy Raises Blood Sugar Levels in Diabetics.

For best results with protein supplements, limit your intake to one to two scoops of protein powder in a day. Also, be sure that you are regular with your exercise routine.

