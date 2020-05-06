Cauliflower Health Benefits: From Smooth Digestion to Strong Bones, Here Are Five Reasons to Eat This Cruciferous Vegetable

Cauliflower (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

We are aware of the fact that vegetables play an important role in overall health development. Including veggie meals in your diet on a regular basis helps your body stay fit, active and healthy. Speaking about vegetables, let us discuss cauliflower, which is a cruciferous vegetable, high in fibre and vitamin-B. Cauliflower is rich in antioxidants, fibres and micronutrients, which can enhance our health in numerous ways. Let's take a look at the health benefits of cauliflower which can smoothen digestion, help develop strong bones and has other beneficial properties. Purple Cabbage For Weight Loss; Why You Should Include This Nutrient Rich Vegetable in Your Diet For Good Health.

Cauliflower is indeed a nutrient-dense vegetable. Cauliflower is very low in calories yet high in vitamins. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 128 g of raw cauliflower contains 3 g fibre and provide only 25 calories. This vegetable is also loaded with micronutrients like potassium, manganese, magnesium, phosphorus, folate, vitamin C to name a few. Kaleji Palak Health Benefits: From High Quality Protein to Increase in Haemoglobin Level, 5 Reasons To Have Mutton Liver With Spinach in Your Diet.

Health Benefits of Cauliflower

1. Smooth Digestion - Cauliflower is loaded with fibre which can aid in smooth digestion and keep the digestive tract healthy. It can avoid conditions like constipation.

2. Sharp Memory - The presence of choline in cauliflower helps with sleep, muscle movement, learning, and, thereby, sharpens your memory.

3. Strong Bones - Cauliflower also comes along with Vitamin K which can improve bone health by improving calcium absorption and preventing the excretion of calcium in the urine.

4. May Prevent Cancer- Cauliflower contains sulforaphane, which has the potential to fight against different types of cancers. According to a study published in the National Institute of Health, sulforaphane can stop cancer growth by destroying cells that are already damaged.

5. Rich in Antioxidants - Cauliflower is rich in antioxidants that can prevent the damage caused by free radical cells present in the body. It is rich in vitamin C antioxidants which can boost immunity.

Now that you are aware of the health benefits of cauliflower, you should include it regularly in your diet for good health. Along with this vegetable, you should also eat cabbage, spinach and other healthy veggies to smoothen the functioning of your body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)