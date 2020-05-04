Copper Cookware Can Be an Excellent Addition to Your Kitchen During COVID-19 Pandemic: Here's How to Use These Naturally Antimicrobial Utensils to Keep Your Food Germ-Free

Kitchen (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

You must have heard that drinking water from a copper vessel is beneficial for your health. Copper quickly responds to temperature changes and can be an excellent choice for cooking. But turns out that when you are self-isolating in quarantine, using copper in your kitchen can be extremely beneficial. Copper is known to strengthen your immune system and aid in the production of new cells. Who knew your copper pans and could have so much potential? Here is what we know:

Why Should You Use Copper Vessels in the Kitchen?

Known for its immense anti-bacterial and anti-viral, copper is an excellent tool for healing wounds quickly. A study published in the Journal of Health, Population and Nutrition, has found that copper can react with the viruses and bacteria in the food and kill them. So a few copper utensils in your kitchen can act as an excellent antimicrobial. No matter how old or oxidised the copper vessels are, storing and cooking food in these vessels can keep your food germ-free.

What to Look for In Copper Cookware?

If you are getting it online, look for older pots with copper handles as the newer ones could contain more stainless steel. The old utensils can also be used in the modern stove so, you do not have a thing to worry. One way to distinguish between pure copper and an adulterated version is to understand that copper is a soft metal and pure copper is difficult to mould into intricate shapes.

How to Cook in Copper Utensils?

Whenever you are cooking in copper utensils, be sure to always have food in the vessel before turning on the heat. You must have enough food and liquid to cover the bottom of the pan, so you do not overheat the tin lining in the copper vessels. Always cook your food in low to moderate heat to avoid burning.

Use a gentle soap to wash the utensils with your hand. Do not use abrasive sponges or towels in copper vessels. Alternatively, you could also try using baking soda and water to clean copper vessels.