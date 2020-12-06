The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has created chaos in countries. Everything has changed. Our regular lifestyle is no longer the same. The respiratory disease is mainly transmitted through droplets generated when an infected person coughs, sneezes or exhales. Millions around the world have been infected, and some succumbed to the disease. Among various discoveries of the virus, researchers suggest that there are still many things yet to know. If the prospect of death is not enough to scare you, especially men into wearing masks or practice social distancing, perhaps the threat of impotence will. An American medical expert, Dr Dena Grayson, warned that COVID-19 could cause erectile dysfunction among men.

Medical experts have earlier suggested that the virus is much deadlier for men. Studies have found that the male population is far less likely to take measures that could significantly reduce their chances of infection. There were many incidents where people were captured disrespecting the COVID-19 restrictions. In a recent interview with NBC’s Chicago affiliate, Dr Dena Grayson claimed that the virus has also left some of the male patients short on their ability in the bedroom. Is India the 'Impotence Capital of the World?' With Taboo Around Erectile Dysfunction, Study Reveals How Impotence is Common Among Indian Men.

“We now know that people can have long term health effects from this virus, neurologic complications, and now, for men who are watching this — there is some real concern here that men could have long term issues of erectile dysfunction from this virus, because we know that it causes issues in the vasculature,” Dr Grayson was quoted as saying. She added that this is something that is of real concern and the illness can have “long term, life long, potentially, complications.”

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), some of the reported long-term effects of COVID-19 are brain fog, intermittent fever, heart palpitations, lung function abnormalities and acute kidney injury. The US national health agency, does not list impotence as a reported consequence. But we must note that many researchers and medical experts have noted that they are learning more and more about the disease and its aftermath, as the number of COVID-19 cases increases. So, follow the necessary guidelines, if you do not want any long-term effects.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2020 11:30 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).