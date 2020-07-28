New Delhi, July 28: As the entire world is battling against coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a vaccine against the deadly virus will be the "most wanted" thing once developed. In order to ensure that coronavirus vaccines, whenever they are developed, remain accessible and affordable for all, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, is considering a wide range of potential prices for COVID-19 vaccines. Among prices being considered is a maximum of $40 per dose price tag for wealthy countries. Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Update: Human Clinical Trials of India's COVAXIN Underway, Moderna Begins Phase-3 Trials of mRNA-1273.

Gavi is co-leading the COVAX, along with the World Health Organization and the CEPI Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The group is formed to ensure fast and equitable access globally to COVID-19 vaccines once they are developed. Its aim is to secure supplies of and deliver 2 billion doses across countries who sign up by the end of 2021, news agency Reuters reported. Seth Berkley, chief executive of Gavi, has rejected reports $40 per dose will be a set price. Vertical Transmission of COVID-19 in India: BJMC Hospital in Pune Documents Country’s First Case of Mother to Child Transmission of Coronavirus.

"There was a large range of numbers, and they (the EU sources) put the highest number out," Berkley said in an interview referring to European Union sources who told Reuters last week that the COVAX facility was targeting a $40 price for COVID vaccines for wealthy countries. "That ($40) was the maximum price in the range for high-income countries, rather than a set price," he added. He said that it would be too soon to ascertain the final price as most potential vaccines are in early trials.

"The truth is nobody has an idea what the price is going to be, because we have no idea which (potential COVID) vaccine is going to work," Berkley was quoted as saying. "The challenge is trying to come up with a cost. Anybody who tells you they know isn't being honest," he added. Price may vary depending upon which company or country manages to develop the anti-COVID vaccine.

