Coronavirus Won't Survive Summers? Theories And Arguments For And Against Rise in Temperature Killing COVID-19 Virus Surface Online

Can Coronavirus NOT survive in hot weather? (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus outbreak has taken over the world. The on-going COVID-19 scare has made people resort to social distancing and self-quarantine to avoid the spread of this highly contagious, pneumonia-like disease. The reason behind some unexplainable panic is lack of enough literature about the virus. Not enough research work related to the coronavirus vaccination, prevention and treatment has been done, which leaves experts advising the common people to opt for constant hand washing and avoiding crowded places. Viral Coronavirus 'Self-Check Test' Is a Big NO-NO! Here's Why You Should Never Fall for This Breathing Trick.

However, different aspects of the novel COVID-19 are being studied currently and scientists are trying to find out the best way to deal with the infectious disease. However, pubic paranoia has caused people to spread myths and false information about coronavirus. At present, most people are wondering if a hot environment could kill the coronavirus and stop the spread of the disease. Turns out, there is a link, but it doesn't clearly say a lot. 'Viruses Have No Nationality,' Says UNESCO After Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Tweet on Coronavirus; Know More About Terms Like 'Spanish Flu, Japanese Encephalitis'.

As we write this, the current cases of coronavirus globally are 198,426 with 7,987 death and fortunately, 82,763 patients have recovered. But if it is true that the COVID-19 may slow down in the summers, we might see some good news coming our way. Just recently, US President Donald Trump was criticised when he took to Twitter to say that COVID-19 will "go away" by April as the temperature rises in the US. China's Coronavirus Outbreak: Most Common Myths and Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19 That Have Gone Viral.

A recent COVID-19 virus study shows that there may be a chance that a rise in temperature and humidity may help bring down the number of coronavirus cases. But that doesn't mean it will completely eradicate COVID-19. According to a study captioned Spread of SARS-CoV-2 Coronavirus likely to be constrained by climate server by Miguel B. Araújo1 and Babak Naimi published on MedRxiv, there appears to be a correlation between warm weather and a "decrease in the transmission rate of the coronavirus."

The study says that if the weather conditions are extremely cold or very hot and humid, the virus is "largely absent". The researchers explained that "The predecessor SARS-CoV was linked to similar climate conditions" and if we see the pattern, there may be a chance that this virus behaves in the same way. The research reads, "Should the spread of SARS CoV-2 continue to follow current trends, a worst-case scenario of a synchronous global pandemic is improbable." It further said, "People in temperate warm and cold climates are more vulnerable. Those in arid climates follow next in vulnerability, while the disease will likely marginally affect the tropics."

Another study, titled, High Temperature and High Humidity Reduce the Transmission of COVID-19 by Beijing-based researchers also came up with a similar conclusion. It read, "high temperature and high relative humidity significantly reduce the transmission of COVID-19, respectively, even after controlling for population density and GDP per capita of cities."

However, what one must keep in mind is that none of the studies has been cross-researched or reviewed by other experts, so this isn't something carved in stone, but should be understood as one of the possibilities. For those who do not know, the information based on the recent past cases says that COVID-19 spreads when infected droplets are injected into the air when a person coughs or sneezes.

A word of advice by Dr Marc Lipsitch, a Harvard epidemiologist, to Kiro 7 reads: "While we may expect modest declines in the contagiousness of [the novel coronavirus] in warmer, wetter weather. It is not reasonable to expect these declines alone to slow transmission enough to make a big dent."

Also, while the studies do make certain points about hot humid climate slowing down the spread of coronavirus, real-life examples aren't promising enough. In many South-Asian tropical countries, that are currently experiencing a warm climate, there is an increased rate of coronavirus patients. Countries like Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, parts of India have their temperatures fluctuating over 30 degrees Celsius, but these are also the countries witnessing rising rates of infection incidences. This may make the case difficult for those advocating high temperature may cut down the coronavirus spread.

There has been no proven study yet of an actual temperature that is enough to kill the virus. Thus, more information is required in terms of proving the aforesaid research. The World Health Organisation said, "there was no evidence that temperature would play a role in the coronavirus outbreak but it was an avenue worth exploring."