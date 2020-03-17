Viral Coronavirus 'Self-Check Test' Is a Big NO-NO! Here's Why You Should Never Fall for This Breathing Trick

Coronavirus breathing test (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Coronavirus (COVID-19) scare is only increasing every day. As of now on March 17, 2020, the confirmed number of cases have reached upto 183,805 and the death toll has risen to 7,178 from coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak. While these numbers are worrisome, some ignorant people have been using social media to perpetuate myths and false solutions to coronavirus. A recent myth doing rounds on social media says that a "simple self-check test" can reveal whether or not you have coronavirus. 'Viruses Have No Nationality,' Says UNESCO After Donald Trump's 'Chinese Virus' Tweet on Coronavirus; Know More About Terms Like 'Spanish Flu, Japanese Encephalitis'.

A false claim written on what appears to be the iPhone notes app, says that you can find out if you have coronavirus or not by simply by holding your breath for more than 10 seconds. If someone can do this without coughing they have not been infected by a coronavirus. However, if they do, they might be infected by the deadly, pneumonia-like disease. 'Stop Calling Us Corona, Ch***i, Chinese', Northeast Indian Students Facing Racism During Coronavirus Scare Urge in a Heart-Breaking Viral Video.

The post, which began circulating Twitter and Facebook. Some of these claims were also falsely credited to a member of the "Stanford Hospital board". Stanford Health Care took to social media to clarify that they have absolutely no link-ups whatsoever with the "false claims" doing rounds on social media. The post read: "Misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford. Official information from Stanford is available at healthalerts.stanford.edu.

Check Tweet:

Misinformation about COVID-19 symptoms and treatment falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford. Official information from Stanford is available at https://t.co/LlNXeyuejP. — Stanford University (@Stanford) March 13, 2020

Amidst so many such myths, another one that recently went viral asked people to 'drink alcohol to stay safe and kill the deadly virus', which, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) is not true.Busting myths, misconceptions and misinformation about the deadly coronavirus, the WHO said: "No. Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body."