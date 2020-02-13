Could Your Online Shopping Addiction Be A Mental Health Condition? Here Are the Signs of The Disorder

Online shopping (Photo credits: Pixabay)

There is a fragile line between loving online shopping and being addicted to it. Your buying and hoarding hundreds of shoes in your closet, might be a sign of a mental health condition. Do not believe us? Psychotherapists have classified addiction to buying online goods as a mental health condition. They have coined the term BSD, which stands for buying-shopping disorder. Although BSD has been an issue since decades, with the shopping facilities at the drop of a hat, experts warn that it is taking on a new meaning.

Why Is Online Shopping Addiction Considered A Mental Health Disorder?

BSD is not recognised as a disorder, but it is a part of a broader category called 'other specified impulse control disorder'. Online shopping has been shown to have serious mental effects in the long run. In a study published in the Comprehensive Psychiatry Journal, researchers found that those who were addicted to buying online goods had higher rates of depression and anxiety. Other psychiatric issues and relationship problems can also develop with time. Depression vs Sadness; Why People Should Stop Using the Term ‘Depressed’ Loosely.

How to Identify the Symptoms of Buying-Shopping Disorder?

The condition is characterised by an extreme craving to purchase. It is then followed by a feeling of satisfaction when you spend the money. You have the disorder if you feel the need for shopping unnecessary items and find it difficult to restrict yourself from getting your hands on the things. Besides, the disease also involves spending a lot of time doing a lot of research on the coveted pieces. Addicted to Netflix? 5 Best Apps You Can Use to Reduce Your Screen Time Addiction.

What are the Risks Associated with The Buying-Shopping Disorder?

Due to the nature of the websites and the applications, shops are now open for 24 hours. People obsessed with online shopping may end up hoarding things later and end up in debt, losing complete self-control. It could also lead to the de-prioritisation of fundamental things like work and family. Alcohol Addiction, Abstinence May Cause Restructuring of Brain.

The internet has made shopping more available, accessible and affordable. This only goes on to show that every young people exhibit signs of the buying-shopping disorder. With the prevalence of online buying disorder, scientists are trying hard to seek treatments for patients as well as encourage future research.