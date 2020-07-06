New Delhi, July 6: The Indian Council of Medical Research on Monday said that India has crossed 1 crore-mark in conducting COVID-19 tests, as cases in India surpassed Russia and secured the third position in the world. An ICMR official said that till 11 am 1,00,04,101 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country.

Informing about the latest development, the ICMR official said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "#COVID19 tests in India cross the 1 crore (10 million) mark. 1,00,04,101 tests conducted as of 11 am today." Apart from this, the apex medical body in India had said that the recovery rate rose to 60.85 per cent. Coronavirus Tally in India Inches Closer to 7 Lakh Cases, Country Becomes 3rd Worst-Hit Nation, Death Toll at 19,693.

Here's what the ICMR official said:

#COVID19 tests in India cross the 1 crore (10 million) mark. 1,00,04,101 tests conducted as of 11 am today: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official pic.twitter.com/zQOQVZhPB3 — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2020

Earlier in the day, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that India's coronavirus numbers reached 6,97,413, out of which 4,24,433 recovered and 19,693 died. Thus was due to a spike of 24,246 new cases and 425 deaths in past 24 hours.

According to the world meters numbers, the total number of coronavirus cases across the globe has reached 11,559,213. The US topped the charts with the maximum number of coronavirus cases, followed by Brazil and India.

