Coronavirus in Animals: Minks Test Positive for COVID-19 at Two Dutch Farms After Tiger Nadia from Bronx Zoo and Hong Kong's Pet Cat & Dog

Amongst the few cases of animals being tested positive for COVID-19, have joined two minks from the farms in the Netherlands. They have been tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus and the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said Sunday to AFP that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the disease “so it is assumed that these are human-to-animal infections". These minks add to the short list of animals that have been reportedly infected by coronavirus until now. While scientists are still studying if COVID-19 can be transferred from animals to humans, the Dutch Ministry of Agriculture said in a statement that some staff at the two farms had earlier displayed symptoms of the disease so it is assumed that these are human-to-animal infections.

However, precautionary measures have been taken and authorities are closing roads within 400 meters (yards) of the affected farms in North Brabant, which is the Dutch region the hardest hit by the coronavirus. Apart from these minks, two pet cats in New York state and in some tigers and lions at the Bronx Zoo have also been tested positive for coronavirus around the world. Check out other animals cases of COVID-19

Cats in New York Became First US Pets to Test Positive For COVID-19

Two cats were the first pets in the US to test positive for the virus. "The cats live in two separate areas of New York state. Both had mild respiratory illness and are expected to make a full recovery. No individuals in the household were confirmed to be ill with COVID-19," the CDC said.

Pet cat in Hong Kong Tested Positive for Coronavirus

A pet was tested positive in Hong Kong after its owner according to the city's Agricultural and Fisheries department stated. They also warned that the cat had not shown any signs of being infected. A statement from the Hong Kong Veterinary Association reported that a cat, in Belgium, had also got infected after its owner tested positive.

Pomeranian Dog in Hong Kong

Recently, a Pomeranian dog became one of the first reported cases of human-animal transmission of COVID-19. He was tested positive after his owner was and was taken to quarantine immediately.

Tiger Nadia Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Just recently, tiger Nadia from New York's Bronx Zoo had taken over the headlines after she had tested positive for COVID-19. She was believed to have contracted the virus from a caretaker who was asymptomatic at the time. The four-year-old Malayan tiger named Nadia along with her sister Azul, two Amur tigers and three African lions all developed dry coughs. After the incident, the Central Zoo Authority in India had issued an advisory for all the zoos across the country to be on high alert and monitor the animals. After Tiger Nadia Tests Positive For Coronavirus at New York's Bronx Zoo, Indian Zoos on High Alert As They Monitor Animals Through CCTV For COVID-19 Symptoms.

Amid the information available about animals contracting coronavirus, WHO has confirmed that there is no evidence that animals or pets such as dogs, cats can spread COVID-19 to humans. WHO says, it is always a good idea to wash your hands with soap and water after contact with pets. Check tweet:

The CDC had also recommended recently that people must wear a mask or cover their faces while petting their companion animals to not spread the disease to them. They also urged people to maintain social distancing amongst animals too and prevent their pets from interacting with other people or animals outside their homes. They advised keeping pets indoors.