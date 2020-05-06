Dental Care in the Times of Covid 19

Representational image. (Photo Credits: AlbanyColley/Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 6: Amidst the Covid-19 pandemic the ways of providing dental medical facilities have also undergone a transformation with every effective step taken in hospitals to check the containment of coronavirus spread. A lot many dental patients have to suffer as during the lockdown period due to Covid 19 they have to cut short or stop their treatment. But now as the lockdown has been relaxed the doctors recommend resuming their treatment but it comes with a word of caution.

The experts suggest that there are some dental cases including swelling, infection and abscess formation which come under the emergency which cannot be ignored. They feel that due to the Covid- 19 threat the patient and doctors’ physical interaction should be less and only in the emergency situation the patients should visit the clinics for treatment. National Dentist's Day 2020: Date And Significance of the Day That Honours Doctors Who Take Care of Oral Healthcare.

“The dental patients should telephonically convey to their doctors what problems they are facing? After the telephonic conversation consulting doctor will access the gravity based on which the appointment will be given. Also the patients should try to stay at the clinic for the least possible time and lesser closer interaction with the staff at the clinic," said Dr OP Kharbanda, Former Professor and Head, Orthodontic Department, AIIMS.

Several dental treatments such as Root canal therapy and implants require closer contact between the doctor and the patients which carries a significant chance from the Corona carrier to spread to the next person.

One of the major agents of the Covid 19 spread is through saliva and dentist hands and instruments are often embedded with the saliva as they have to it put in the mouth for oral treatment.

(This article has been sourced from Prasar Bharati News Services as part of Coronavirus coverage)