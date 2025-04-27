April 24, 2025, Special Days: April 24, 2025, is a day of significant observances across various fields. It marks Vallabhacharya Jayanti, celebrating the birth of the renowned Indian philosopher and saint. Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat is observed by Hindus for spiritual growth. Women’s Political Empowerment Day highlights the progress of women in politics, while National Panchayati Raj Day honours local governance in India. The International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace promotes global cooperation for peace. World Immunization Week begins, focusing on the importance of vaccines. Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day commemorates the victims of the 1915 genocide, while Pope Benedict XVI's Inauguration is remembered by Catholics. Additionally, International Girls in ICT Day celebrates women in technology, and National Pigs in a Blanket Day and National Skipping Day add a fun twist to the day. Finally, Zero Shadow Day, an astronomical phenomenon, marks a unique moment for science enthusiasts. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 24, 2025 (Thursday)

Vallabhacharya Jayanti Varuthini Ekadashi Vrat Women’s Political Empowerment Day National Panchayati Raj Day International Day of Multilateralism and Diplomacy for Peace World Immunization Week (April 24-30) Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day Pope Benedict XVI's Inauguration International Girls In ICT Day National Pigs in a Blanket Day National Skipping Day Zero Shadow Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 24, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:14 am on Thursday, 24 April 2025 (IST)

6:14 am on Thursday, 24 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:58 pm on Thursday, 24 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 24 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Sachin Tendulkar Kelly Clarkson Barbra Streisand Jack Quaid Varun Dhawan Djimon Hounsou Joe Keery Alexis Ohanian Ashleigh Barty S. K. Prasad Kumar Dharmasena Sikandar Raza Damien Fleming Venkataramana Rajkumar (24 April 1929 – 12 April 2006) Mac Mohan (24 April 1938 – 10 May 2010) Pramod Sawant Sharad Bobde Rajat Barmecha Kanika Maheshwari

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 24

Sathya Sai Baba Death Anniversary: April 24, 2011 (Aged 84 Years)

