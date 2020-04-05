Do You Struggle to Get Good Sleep? Here is The List of Five Foods to Solve Your Problem

Foods For Good Sleep (Photo Credits: Pexels)

In metro cities, we will find many people facing sleep disorders. The common reasons are stress, no physical activity, unhappiness, improper diet, etc. There are a few categories of people who suffer from insomnia, which mainly can be cured by taking proper consultation from psychiatrists or psychologists. If you struggle to get good sleep, you must try to include five food items to your diet. How to Lose Weight Naturally in Your Sleep: 4 Tips to Burn Fat While Sleeping.

Lack of sleep can lead to a hazardous health issue. Improper sleep can also make you look dull causing dark circles near your eyes. Also, your concentration level is reduced by improper sleep. In the worst scenario, less sleep can also become a major reason for weight gain and an increase in fat. When you sleep, your body uses fats and glucose to release energy for the functioning of the brain and heart. Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) mechanism takes place while sleeping. It is the total number of calories burned when your body is completely at rest. Fortunately, there are a few food items which regulate sleep hormones and brain chemicals, including melatonin and serotonin. The four main vitamins and minerals that can be found in food that aid in promoting sleep are tryptophan, magnesium, calcium and B6. Beating Insomnia: The Only 3 Tips You Need to Get the Best Night’s Sleep.

Top Five Foods For Good Sleep

1. Almonds

Almonds come along with magnesium, providing 19 percent of your daily needs in only 1 ounce which helps in providing good sleep. These nuts are also a good source of the sleep-regulating hormone melatonin.

2. Walnuts

Just like almonds, walnuts are also a good source of melatonin, which helps in fighting sleep disorder. Apart from that the presence of omega 3 fatty acids help in increase of DHA, which boosts the production of serotonin.

3. Salmon

The combination of omega 3 fatty acid and Vitamin D increases the production of serotonin which is an essential chemical that promotes sleep.

4. Kiwi

Kiwis consist of serotonin and antioxidants, both of which improve sleep quality when eaten before bed. Also, the presence of Vitamin C and carotenoids helps in promoting good sleep.

5. Milk

The presence of calcium in the milk helps the brain make melatonin. It also comes along with tryptophan which aids in quality sleep.

Now that you are aware of foods which can improve your sleep, you should consider having them two to three hours before bed. Food intake just before going to bed should be avoided as it can cause reflux problem. Also, it is necessary to avoid over-thinking and stay calm in order to get a good sleep. Regular exercise also immensely contributes to increasing hours of deep sleep.