In the past, general anesthesia has been the standard while performing plastic surgery procedures. It is safe, consistent, and effective. But within the last decade, newer forms and alternatives to general anesthesia have emerged. Some of these have been deemed as possibly better for patients who are undergoing plastic or cosmetic surgery. Dr. Michael Omidi of Beverly Hills, CA is a double board certified facial and body plastic surgeon who offers substitutes to general anesthesia for patients to consider. These include some of the following:

Sublingual tablet – for patients undergoing facial procedures such as a facelift or browlift, a medication called Desuvia is often recommended. This medication is a small table that dissolves under the tongue prior to surgery and provides the patient with full relaxation and analgesia for up to three hours. Patients prefer this method as it does not have the risks of general anesthesia, though provides satisfactory comfort during their procedures. Even with sublingual tablets, patients are monitored throughout the procedure to ensure their oxygen levels remain at the proper levels. Certain risks such as aspiration, reactions to general anesthetics, and undue stress on the heart and lungs are avoided.

· Moderate sedation – for patients undergoing breast and body procedures, including those that take longer time to complete, moderate sedation is often recommended. This form of anesthesia is administered through an IV. It makes the patient sleepy, but not deep enough to cause them to stop breathing. This is done in combination with regional or local anesthesia or blocks. Once the patient is sleeping, lidocaine or longer acting Marcaine is injected into key nerves that block the whole area. This is often used in specific areas to block the nerves from sending pain signals to the patient. Once this is done, the area is completely numb, similar to a dentist working on teeth and then only a small amount of IV medication is necessary to keep the patient in a snooze mode rather than full general anesthesia. This combination of anesthesia does not require intubation or a ventilator, and eliminates the risk of blood clots. It is optimal for those who have risks for blood clotting, are mildly obese, are often the age of 40, and have a procedure time of an hour or longer.

Which anesthesia is right for me?

Dr. Michael Omidi of the Beverly Hills, CA area may make a recommendation for anesthetics based on a patientʼs unique needs and health concerns. During a consultation, he can educate patients on the various types of anesthetic used in his practice and help in selecting the one most appropriate for an individual.

