Are you looking to remove unwanted fat in your belly without surgery? Consider a non-surgical tummy tuck. Find out more here. Did you know that one study found that over half of all women are unhappy with their appearance?

71% of those women pinpointed their stomachs as their main concern. So, if you're not pleased with the look of your abdomen then you're definitely not alone!

Luckily, you don't have to live with your unhappiness forever as there are plenty of things you can do to change this region of your body. A tummy tuck is a popular option, but if you're not keen on going under the knife there is an alternative.

Read on to find out more about the non-surgical tummy tuck.

How Does the Non-Surgical Tummy Tuck Work?

The non-surgical alternative to tummy tuck offered by Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione Beverly Hills, mainly uses USRF skin tightening. It works by directing an ultrasound or radio frequency at the abdomen, using heating and cooling energy to reach deep into the skins layers and tighten it. The frequency stimulates collagen production in the skin which is essential to retighten areas that may have lost their elasticity.

It's a totally non-invasive, non-surgical treatment that's incredibly quick, taking just minutes to over a large area of skin. Compared to a full tummy tuck, it's a breeze! Results will be obvious from around 4-12 weeks after the procedure and you may need more than one session until you're fully happy with your stomach, but with the ease of the procedure that shouldn't be a problem.

What Are the Benefits?

If you're looking into tummy tuck alternatives, you'll want to know the benefits of this non-surgical procedure. Here's a brief outline of just some of the pros of opting for USRF skin tightening:

It Isn't Painful

If you're not a fan of pain, as tummy tuck options go this is a brilliant one. For some people, they feel absolutely no pain during this skin tightening treatment, while others may feel brief uncomfortable sensations, but nothing to put you off.

There's Little to No Downtime

Because the treatment is totally non-invasive (it's not even a resurfacing treatment) your skin should be pretty much fine afterwards! You may experience some redness and sensitivity, but you don't have to do anything to care for the area. You can take an evening shower without a fuss, which will come as a welcome relief to many.

Reduces Wrinkles and Sagging

This is a body sculpting treatment that tones and tightens the skin of the abdomen. The result is less sagging and wrinkles, leaving you with a smoother stomach that should remind you of your youth.

Kim Kardashian's Favorite Stomach Treatment

Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the non-surgical tummy tuck! She visits Dr. Simon Ourian at Epione for the treatment to ensure she always keeps up her high standards of beauty and her flawless body. She even posted a Snapchat while getting the treatment done, referring to the cosmetic dermatology doctor himself as he shaped and tightened her stomach.

It's not the Kardashians first visit to the cosmetic clinic in Beverly Hills. Kim’s younger sister Kylie has also visited in the past to achieve her perfect pout with lip fillers.

Why Don't You Try a Non-Surgical Tummy Tuck?

If you're not happy with your stomach, give a non-surgical tummy tuck a try. As a non-invasive treatment that has very little downtime, it's definitely worth a try. You can book in for an appointment at Epione in Beverly Hills and be treated by Dr. Simon Ourian himself, ensuring that you only have the very best for your body.