Maintaining a healthy body does not only mean to look aesthetically good. It is necessary to ensure that you exercise and follow a diet to preserve the health of vital internal organs. One needs to include ingredients in their meals which can improve lung health. Let's take a look at five foods that can improve your lung health and improve your breathing. From Lung to Bladder, Types of Cancer that Can be More Dangerous in Men Than Women!

There are several factors responsible for maintaining healthy lungs, like no smoking, exercising regularly and avoiding exposure to pollutants. Eating inflammatory foods can also take a toll on your lung health. When you breathe in, the lungs take in oxygen and pass it along to the bloodstream, which brings it to your body cells. The oxygenated blood which reaches muscles helps one stay active. Hence, it is necessary to maintain healthy lungs which exchange oxygen for carbon dioxide. Bad lung health can lead to diseases like asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and pulmonary fibrosis. Let us take a look at foods which can help improve lung health. Can’t Breathe in Your Face Mask? Ways to Strengthen Your Lungs to Increase Your Carbon Dioxide Tolerance and Your Ability to Wear a Mask.

Five Foods For Healthy Lungs

1. Beetroot

Beetroot (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Beetroot consists of nitrates, which have been shown to benefit lung function. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, nitrates help relax blood vessels, reduce blood pressure and optimise oxygen uptake.

2. Apples

Apples (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Eating apples regularly has been linked to a lower risk of asthma and lung cancer. As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, a high concentration of antioxidants in apples, including flavonoids and vitamin C, helps in keeping lungs healthy.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes For Weight Loss (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The presence of lycopene and carotenoid antioxidant in tomatoes makes it an ideal food to improve lung health.

4. Turmeric

Turmeric (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

As per a study published in the National Institute of Health, turmeric consists of curcumin, which is beneficial for supporting lung function.

5. Purple Cabbage

Purple Cabbage (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Purple cabbage is a rich source of anthocyanins which has been linked to the healthy functioning of the lungs.

Therefore, try to include the above-mentioned foods in your meals regularly for healthy lungs. Also, ensure that you follow a healthy lifestyle and eat foods rich in vitamins, minerals and fibres for overall good health.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 19, 2021 09:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).