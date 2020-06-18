Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Men's Health Week 2020: From Lung to Bladder, Types of Cancer that Can be More Dangerous in Men Than Women!

Health & Wellness Tania Tarafdar| Jun 18, 2020 01:41 PM IST
Men's Health Week 2020: From Lung to Bladder, Types of Cancer that Can be More Dangerous in Men Than Women!
Lung cancer(pixabay images)

Cancer can be a fatal disease, and the exact cause of cancer is still unknown. While many factors could lead to malignant disease, the reason is often based on estimation. The deadly disease affects both men and women alike, but a few types of cancer can be more dangerous in men than women. Genetics, lifestyle habits, and a few other factors make men more predisposed to certain types of cancer. Here are the most common types of cancer in men.

1. Prostate Cancer

This is a no brainer as only men have the organ and so, women can't suffer from this cancer type. Every man should get a PSA test done after 50 years of age to check if their prostate is healthy. Prostate cancer can be a silent killer, and most often, an individual may not be aware unless one reaches the advanced stage. Men’s Health Week 2020: From Cleaning Foot to Keeping Your Armpit Fresh, Here Are Five Personal Hygiene Habits Every Male Should Follow.

2. Lung Cancer

Tobacco use is more in men as compared to women which are a prime cause of lung cancer in men. That said, in recent times, there has been a rise in tobacco use in women. However, studies have shown that men are more at risk of lung cancer than women. Men’s Health Week 2020: From Prostate Cancer To ED, Common Age-Related Health Problems In Men.

3. Bladder Cancer

Bladder cancer is more common in men. A study published in the journal General Medicine where data was collected from both men and women who had bladder cancer showed that the male to female ratio was 2.2:1. The findings of the study also showed that the tumours were less aggressive and invasive in women as compared to men.

4. Kidney Cancer

Did you know that men have a threefold higher risk of developing kidney cancer than women? Smoking, genetics and other occupational factors increase a man's chances of suffering from renal cell carcinoma. Plus, kidney cancer in men are characterised with larger tumours and are more aggressive.

5. Pancreatic Cancer

While an equal number of men and women suffer from incidences of acute pancreatitis, chronic pancreatitis is more common in men. While men suffer from alcohol-related pancreatitis, in women, pancreatitis is more due to autoimmune diseases, gall stones and other factors. Men's Health Week 2020: Why Is Male Suicide Rate Higher? Know More About Mental Health Stigma.

Other forms of cancer like mouth and throat cancer and leukaemia are also more common in men than women. Men also tend to suffer from colorectal cancer, so clean eating and corrective lifestyle can save you big time!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

