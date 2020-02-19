Foods to Fight Depression: From Salmon to Spinach, Here Are 5 Foods You Should Include in Your Diet to Boost Serotonin

Foods That Help Fight Depression (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Depression has become common, especially in cities, these days. Work pressure, family problems and other issues can play with a person's mindset, keeping them low. Depression shouldn't be left untreated, and the person suffering must consult a psychiatrist or psychologist. It must also be noted that some foods can help fight depression. Let's take a look at foods like salmon, spinach and other items which should be included in your diet to boost serotonin and fight depression. Is Your Partner Going Through Depression? Here's What You Can Do To Make Them Feel Better.

Serotonin is an important chemical found in the brain, blood, intestines and connective tissues of the human body. It plays an important role in the functioning of the brain. Low levels of serotonin are linked with a mood disorder and have a major role to play in depression. Serotonin is not found in food, it is produced by eating food rich in tryptophan, which is an essential amino acid. Food rich in tryptophan also helps in getting sound sleep. World Mental Health Day 2019: Depression vs Sadness; Why People Should Stop Using the Term ‘Depressed’ Loosely.

Five Foods That Help Fight Depression

1. Salmon

Salmon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eating just two portions of this fatty fish every week can provide the body with enough tryptophan and help in boosting serotonin. Salmon also contains omega-3 fatty acids which are good for the health of the heart.

2. Eggs

Eggs (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eggs are indeed the best source of protein which also provide the body with healthy fats and essential amino acids. They also contain a good amount of tryptophan. However, they should be eaten in boiled or poached form, to derive full nutrition.

3. Spinach

Spinach (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

For the vegetarians, spinach is a golden food as it is rich in iron, which helps in the production of red blood cells. It also contains a decent amount of tryptophan, which can boost serotonin level in the body.

4. Soy Products

Soy Products (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Vegans rely on soy products such as tofu, soy milk for protein. It is also a good option to include in your diet for increasing serotonin as they are rich in tryptophan.

5. Milk

Milk (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Milk is a rich source of calcium and good for bones. However, drinking a glass of milk every day can also contribute to making you think positive.

The above-mentioned food items can aid in fighting against depression. However, a lot depends upon the treatment by a specialist. Depression can cause heart-related diseases, obesity and even diabetes. Exercise is also good to ward off depression as it can help in the production of endorphin, which is a feel-good hormone.