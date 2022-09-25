Sharad Navratri 2022 will begin on Monday, September 26. During this nine-day festival, we worship nine different forms of Maa Durga. Every form is associated with a different colour and is offered a different Bhog (Prasad). Devotees fast during these nine days as they worship the different forms of Goddess Durga. Maa Shailputri is worshipped on the first day of Sharad Navratri. But before the Shailputri Puja, the first day of Navratri will start with Ghatasthapana or Kalash Sthapana, an important ritual to invocate Maa Durga and her nine forms. Speaking of customs and traditions, an important ritual involves following a colour list. During Sharad Navratri, devotees dress up according to the specific nine colours assigned to the nine-day festival. They also prepare colour-wise food. This year, the Day 1 colour of Navratri 2022 is white, as you prepare to celebrate the festival, we at LatestLY have compiled a list of white-coloured food you can prepare on this day. Navratri 2022 Day 1 Colour and Date: TV Actresses Who Give Perfect Festive Inspiration in Traditional Attires!

Milk Products

As the colour associated with Maa Brahmacharini is white, therefore, any milk product or even milk can be offered as Bhog. Devotees buy white sweets made with milk from the market as bhog and offer them to Maa Durga. They even prepare kheer at home and offer it to the goddess as Prasad on this day.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudana Kheer is one of the most loved desserts for all the people fasting during Navratri. It can be made easily with just milk, Topiaca pearls and sugar. It is made quickly and is delicious, filling and perfect to enjoy while fasting during the Navratri festival.

Sabudana Khichdi

Sabudana Khichdi is crunchy and perfect for a meal during Navratri. You can add some peanuts and potatoes to add to the taste and it can be paired with curd or raita as many people find it very dry.

People experiment with food during these nine days as they enjoy the days of fasting. Even though some people keep a fast on all nine days, they celebrate the festival with full enthusiasm by dressing up according to the colours of each day. Wishing everyone a Happy Navratri 2022!

