Happy Holi 2020 Wishes in Advance: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Holika Dahan Messages, Greetings to Send Ahead of Festival of Colours

Happy Holi! Yes yes, we know the festival of colours is still a few days away but are you feeling the vibe already? The festival of Holi 2020 will be marked on March 9 and March 10 this year. But in some parts of the country, the varied celebrations will begin on March 3 with Barsana Holi. This festival is one occasion where people are allowed to have as much messy fun with colours and water splashing. Kids and children especially await this time because in Holi they can get dirty with colours and they won't get scolded. Elders also join along. And to keep up with the celebratory vibe, people exchange Happy Holi 2020 messages, images and greetings to send their best wishes. If you have been searching for Holi wishes in advance, Happy Holi images and wallpapers, Holi greetings and messages then we have made a collection of the same. Brij Holi 2020 Dates and Schedule: From Barsana, Lathmar to Dhulandi, Check Complete Calendar of Holi Celebrations in Mathura and Vrindavan in UP.

The celebration of Holi begins with Holika Dahan which is burning of the Holi fire, followed by the celebration of playing with colours. It also marks the beginning of spring season in the country. This day is also called as the Choti Holi. On the following day, people get together, smear colours on each other's faces, splash water and revel in the celebrations. Holi 2020 may be still ten days away, we have gathered a few Happy Holi wishes and messages to send everyone. You can download these Holi WhatsApp stickers, Happy Holi wallpapers, Holika Dahan messages and greetings to send to your friends and family. Choti Holi 2020 Day and Date: When is Holika Dahan And Dhulandi? Know All About Celebrations Associated With The Festival of Colours.

Message reads: Sending Love With Red, Friendship With Pink, Wisdom With Yellow and New Beginnings With Green. Have a Colorful and Happy Holi!

Message reads: May God Paint the Canvas of Your Life With the Colors of Joy, Love, Happiness, Prosperity, Good Health and Success. Wishing You a Happy Holi.

Message reads: I Plucked the Brightest Colour From the Rainbow and Sent It Across to You to Wish You a Very Happy Holi.

Message reads: It’s Holi. So, Drench All Your Loved Ones With Water and the Fabulous Colours of Holi. Happy Holi!

Holi WhatsApp Stickers

One of the easier ways of sending out wishes these days is by sending WhatsApp stickers. Through an animated image you can send across your greetings and messages.