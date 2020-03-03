From Weight Loss to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) in Your Diet

Whole Masoor Dal (Photo Credits: Instagram / Masoor Dal)

Nowadays we see many people struggling to fulfil their nutritional requirement, the outcome of this is a poor health condition leading to various diseases. The problem here is that we have moved away from natural foods that are grown around us and rather opted for fast foods, which do no good to the body neither does it satisfy hunger. Now speaking about healthy foods, we cannot miss out on speaking about red lentils also known as masoor dal in the Indian subcontinent. In the below article, we will discuss the health benefits of masoor dal which can aid in weight loss, stronger bones and many more. World Pulses Day 2020: From Chickpeas to Pigeon Peas, 5 Types of Daal You Must Include in Your Diet for Overall Good Health.

Masoor dal is loaded with essential nutrients like iron, protein, fibres and vital minerals. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of masoor dal contains 22.86 g protein, 62.86 g carbohydrate, 11.4 g fibre and 8.57 mg iron. Red lentils taste super-delicious and various dishes like yummy dal makhani, masoor dal curry, masoor-paneer paratha, etc. Now without further delay, let us discuss the health benefits of masoor dal.

Health Benefits of Masoor Dal

1. Aids in Weight Loss - Masoor dal is rich in the complex carbohydrate and dietary fibre which keeps the body full for a longer time. Red lentils slow down the digestion process which avoids intake of excessive calories, this thereby helps in weight loss.

2. Good For Skin - Red lentils are loaded with antioxidants that help in the production of collagen, this thereby improves skin elasticity. Masoor dal is also an active anti-ageing food.

3. Helps in Stronger Bone Development - Masoor dal is rich in phosphorous which works well along with calcium to develop stronger bones.

4. Good For Eyes - Eating one cup of masoor dal every day can prevent eye diseases like cataract. Being rich in Vitamin A, C and E red lentils also help in maintaining healthy vision.

5. Excellent Source of Protein For Vegetarians - Vegetarians who need to eat a high amount of protein to maintain their muscle mass should include masoor dal regularly in their diet. Masoor paneer paratha is an ideal post-workout snack to be tried out after one hour of completing the exercise. This can help in muscle recovery at a faster rate and also lead to hypertrophy.

After going through the above-mentioned benefits of masoor dal, you should try out any of preparing any of its recipe for your next meal. As masoor dal is high in protein, carbohydrates and also contains some calories, so just like other foods, it should also be eaten in moderation. For proper quantity intake of masoor dal, take consultation and guidance from a certified dietitian.