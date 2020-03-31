How to Make Sanitizer Wipes at Home? From Cleaning Face to Disinfecting Surfaces, Easy Ways to Use DIY Wet Wipes

Wipes (Photo credits: Pixabay)

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, you must be taking all the necessary steps from washing your hands to frequently wiping your surfaces to stay healthy. But with the essential cleaning supplies being out of stock, you must be dealing with the challenge of making your own DIY cleaning wipes. But if those sanitiser wipes have not been a success, this easy recipe will make sure that you will never run out of wipes when you need them the most. Read till the end!

You will Need:

Paper towel roll

Sharp knife

1/2 cup vinegar

1/4 cup water

1/4 cup rubbing alcohol

1 teaspoon liquid soap

10 drops essential oil (optional)

Spray paint (optional)

Needle

Scissors

Container with Plastic Lid

Steps to Make:

To create cleaning wipes, repurpose an old can that you can use over and over again. If you want, you can also coat the container with some spray paint. Coronavirus Prevention: How to Keep Your Hands Germ-Free? Dos and Don’ts of Using a Hand Sanitiser for Protection Against COVID-19.

Cut the paper towels in half using a sharp knife and squish them into the can. Using eco-friendly towels can make all the more difference.

Next, mix the vinegar, rubbing alcohol, soap, and water in a small bowl. If you wish, you can also add a few drops of your favourite essential oil to bring out a pleasant scent as well as to boost the antibacterial powers of the wipe. Vinegar can be an excellent way to clean bacteria, germs and prevent any mould.

Now slowly pour the liquid over the paper towels in the can. Once saturated, you can pull out a paper towel from the middle. COVID-19 Prevention: How to Keep Your Home Free of Coronavirus Germs? All You Need to Know About Using Hydrogen Peroxide to Disinfect Surfaces.

Fit scissors through the centre of the plastic lid and cut a circle around one and a half-inch in diameter. You can now feed the paper towel to the hole.

Your disinfectant home wipes are ready to rid the surfaces of your house of germs.