New Delhi, January 24: Chief Executive Officer of Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla, on Tuesday announced the launch of the first made-in-India Human Papillomavirus (HPV) "CERVAVAC" vaccine, for the prevention of cervical cancer.

The launch took place in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Adar Poonawalla, and the Director of Government & Regulatory Affairs at Serum Institute of India, Prakash K Singh. Cervical Cancer Vaccine, Developed by Serum Institute of India And Dept of Biotechnology, to be launched on September 1, Say Sources.

"On the occasion of India's National Girl Child Day and Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, @SerumInstIndia is pleased to launch the first made-in-India HPV vaccine by the hands of our Hon'ble Home Minister Shri @AmitShah Ji. @PrakashKsingh7," tweeted Adar Poonawalla. CERVAVAC: HPV Vaccine to Prevent Cervical Cancer Could Be Manufactured in India by April-May Next Year, Says Chief of Medical Panel.

'CERVAVAC' is an outcome of a partnership of DBT and BIRAC with the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, supported by Serum Institute of India Private Limited for the indigenous development of quadrivalent vaccine through its partnership programme 'Grand Challenges India'.

Earlier in December last, Dr NK Arora, chairman of the Covid working group, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) had said that it is expected India to get the HPV vaccine, by April at one-tenth cost.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arora said, "There are two or three companies which are in the process (of manufacturing the vaccine in India) but the Serum Institute of India (SII) has already got the regulators' clearance and the vaccine should be available for our patients by April or May 2023."

"The vaccine should be available soon. I don't know the exact cost yet but am given to understand that the cost of the vaccine will be one-tenth of the internationally-branded vaccine currently available," he added. Dr Arora further informed that almost 80,000 cases of cervical cancer occur in India every year.

"During the last 24 hours, our country lost 95-100 women due to cervical cancer. India accounts for the bulk of deaths from cervical cancer in the world. Almost 80,000 cases are reportedly worldwide every year. What is important to note here is that cervical cancer is entirely preventable through vaccination.

The Human Papilloma Virus or HPV causes cervical cancer and a vaccine is available which can prevent it," he added. He said the Union government will be able to roll out the HPV vaccine as part of its national health programme for girls aged between 9 and 14 years.

