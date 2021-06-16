International Yoga Day is celebrated every year by millions of people across the world on June 21. The day celebrates the spiritual and physical prowess that the special form of exercise ‘Yoga’ has brought to the world stage. Several people practise yoga on a daily basis as it is an important source of exercise. Yoga has existed for centuries as it has uncountable health benefits. People practise it regularly to connect mind, body, and soul. Yoga originated 5,000 years ago in India and thus, it is considered to be an ancient practice.

Later, it also became popular in the west. Yoga claims to be beneficial for the body’s general well-being and it also helps to alleviate chronic pain and physical injuries. There are many Bollywood divas who love to practise yoga in the comfort of their homes rather than sweating it out on a treadmill. The gorgeous actresses are aware of the health benefits that yoga provides. Yoga not only keeps a person flexible and fit but also helps a person to de-stress and feel more positive. Thus, Bollywood divas like Sushmita Sen, Malaika Arora, Shilpa Shetty among others swear by yoga. Now, let's take a look at the Bollywood actresses who ace tough yoga poses like a boss.

Sushmita Sen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Malaika Arora

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Shilpa Shetty

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Rakul Preet Singh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Jacqueline Fernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Love u jacqueline (@jacquelinef143zk)

Bipasha Basu

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bipashabasusinghgrover (@bipashabasu)

Esha Gupta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esha Guupta (@egupta)

We hope this yoga poses pictures of the Bollywood celebrities will inspire you to practise yoga on a daily basis. To remain healthy try to incorporate yoga into your daily routine.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2021 04:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).