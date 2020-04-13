International FND Awareness Day 2020: From Headache to Dizziness, Most Common Warning Signs of a Neurological Disorder That are Too Easy to Ignore!

Headache (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The symptoms of a neurological disorder are often associated with several other conditions, so they can be easy to dismiss. However, if the symptoms show up more frequently and become more severe, you must bring them in the notice of your doctor. While there may be nothing at all, they could also signal a severe neurological disorder like a pituitary tumour. We listed out some of the most common symptoms of neurological disease, so you can get yourself treated at the earliest.

1. Headaches

Headaches are prevalent, and everything from stress, fatigue and hunger can cause a headache. Pay attention to how frequently they occur, how much pain you are experiencing, and where the tension is located. If you experience frequent headaches, discuss them with your doctor.

2. Change in Vision

While weak eyesight or loss of vision is a part of the natural ageing process, a surface injury to the eye and exposure to bright lights, they can also signal a more severe neurological condition. Make sure you get yourself assessed.

3. Weak Limbs

It is natural for your arms and legs to feel heavy after a workout. But let your doctor know if these feelings of weakness and numbness stay for a prolonged period for unknown reasons. Deep Learning May Analyse Neurological Problems in Future: Study.

4. Dizziness

A cold can make you feel dizzy. What is not normal is that chronic dizziness or that which comes out of nowhere. It could be a sign of a neurological disorder, so get it assessed. From Causes to Life Expectancy, All FAQs Answered About the Neurological Disorders.

5. Memory Loss

Mild forgetfulness is normal, but if it starts interfering with your daily life, it’s time to bring it up to your doctor. Memory loss could be a symptom of a number of neurological conditions. Your neurologist will be able to find the underlying cause.

6. Slurred Speech

If you are not under the influence of alcohol, slurred speech can be the most significant warning sign of a neurological disorder. Notify your health care professional of this symptom so they can run applicable tests. Parkinson’s Disease Symptoms and Signs That Must Not Be Ignored.

Finally, tremors are also one of the biggest giveaways of a neurological disorder. Get it examined by your doctor so that they can recommend a treatment course at the earliest.