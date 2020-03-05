International Women's Day 2020: From Holding a Menstrual Supply Drive to Supporting Female Education, Here Are Legit Ways to Uplift and Empower Women Globally!

Empowering Women (Photo credits: PxFuel)

Every day should be recognised as Women's Day, but observing International Women's Day on 8th March dates back to 1909 where female activists in New York demanded better pay and voting rights. And while on this day, we want to celebrate the accomplishments of women around the globe, we also want to work towards equality. Your actions can go a long way in making a difference in other women's lives today and every day. Women around the globe need you. Read on to get inspired!

1. Purchase Items from Brands That Support Female Artisans

Be a conscious consumer and try to spend money behind brands that support training and development opportunities for women, female artisans and fair labour practices. You will empower a lot of women with your choice.

2. Volunteer For NGOs That Support Women Education

Education can empower women and help them make a real difference in the world. Lessser-privileged women will be grateful when you donate for their schooling or volunteer for an NGO that supports female education. Women’s History Month 2020 Significance: Here’s Why March Is Selected to Highlight Women’s Contributions in Society.

3. Hold a Menstrual Supply Drive

One women's health issue that often flies under the radar is the need for sanitary pads. One in three families in rural India struggles to access sanitary napkins, unavailability of which triggers many health problems in women. Do as much as you can to spread awareness and make sanitary pads more accessible in the country. Collect sanitary napkins and distribute them among the local women's homeless centres.

4. Support Sexual Assault Awareness Groups and Foundations

Hundreds and thousands of rape cases stay unsettled in our country. The repeated trials of the Nirbhaya case only goes on to show the pitfalls of our judiciary system. The police and the courts time and again, have denied rape victims justice. Support rape survivors and sexual assault awareness groups and foundations and work towards justice for victims of sexual violence. How Sexual Assault, Harassment Take Toll on Women's Health.

5. Run For the Office

No man will ever second guess his qualifications, and you should not do it either. Start now by identifying and solving problems in your community. You will soon be a part of a movement that works for the betterment of the community and the country.

6. Start a Talking Circle

By starting a talking circle with your friends and colleagues, you can listen to other women from different backgrounds. Talking and discussing can be an excellent way to speak-up and plant the seeds for change. Ladies, Are You Guilty of Ignoring These Common Health Problems?

7. Collaborate Instead Of Competing

Sure, you should have a competitive mind to achieve higher goals in life; it's the most uplifting and powerful thing when women support one another. When you are with your girls, put your head together and do something to make a difference.

This International Women's Day, send out three quick, personalised 'thank you' notes to the women who made a difference in your life. Let us lift one another and support each other in every aspect of life. We are a powerful force alone, but we can be stronger when we are united in sisterhood.