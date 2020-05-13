Is Your Hair Greasier Than Normal During Quarantine? Here's What You Can Do to Reduce the Oiliness in Your Scalp!

Greasy Hair (Photo Credits: Wiki Commons)

You should be vigilant of your scalp just as you are of your skin. As we approach more days of quarantine, greasy roots seem to be a consistent problem, and it seemingly spares no scalp type. Just like your digestive issues, headaches and breakouts, stress can be a cause of greasy scalp too! Since we are living in anxiety-ridden time, here is what you should do to keep the grease out of your scalp. Read on till the end!

What is The Connection Between Stress and Greasy Scalp?

With stress comes a wave of cortisol which can activate the sebum-producing cells. While we need sebum to keep our hair moisturised, too much of it can become an issue. An influx of sebum can cause excess oil to trap dead skin cells and bacteria in our pores. This is precisely why your hair may be greasier than usual. Self-Isolating During COVID-19 Pandemic: Can’t Resist Colouring Your Hair at Home? Consider These Tips First.

How to Manage Stress to Deal with Greasy Hair?

We know that asking you to not stress out during this time is easier said than done. But the better you can manage anxiety, the lesser will be your cortisol spike, and the less sebum you will produce. Besides, managing stress can leave you with much more than thick, glossy hair. It is going to benefit your skin, sleep, and your overall immune system. So, whether it is yoga or meditation or your favourite self-care routine, do what that makes you feel best. Can it be Safe to Visit Hair Salons or Call Stylists Home Once Lockdown Ends? Precautions You Need to Take During Your Next Beauty Parlour Appointment!

What Can You Do to Target the Grease?

To target the grease, you might have to wash your hair more often than you already did. Use a gentle shampoo to wash your mane. You may also want to try a scalp scrub weekly scrape any excess oil, bacteria, and debris. Hairdresser Comes up With a Brilliant Idea Using Umbrellas to Keep Her Business Running During the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Before hitting the sack at night, you can try a hot oil treatment. Perhaps a slicked-back look will be all the rage these quarantine times.